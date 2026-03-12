Governor Signs Attorney General Jackley’s Election Integrity Bill

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

PIERRE, S.D. – Senate Bill 17, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s election integrity bill, was signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Larry Rhoden.

Senate Bill 17 prohibits a candidate or political committee from accepting contributions or loans made by a foreign national. It unanimously passed both the House and Senate.

“This bill ensures foreign interests will not have a role in South Dakota’s elections, keeping our campaign process transparent and accountable to South Dakota citizens,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to Republican and Democratic legislators and Gov. Rhoden for protecting our election process in South Dakota.”

All 10 of Attorney General Jackley’s legislative bills proposed this session have been approved by the Legislature and sent to the Governor for his consideration. Attorney General Jackley’s three government transparency bills, Senate Bills 46, 47, and 48 already have been signed by the Governor.

The six other bills awaiting the Governor’s consideration are:

Senate Bill 41: Revise a provision related to criminal invasions of privacy, prohibit the creation and distribution of digitally fabricated material of an identifiable individual, and provide penalties therefor.

Senate Bill 42: Enhance the penalties for ingestion, possession with intent to deliver, and delivery of a controlled substance in a state correctional facility.

Senate Bill 43: Address search and seizure provisions applicable to digital currency.

Senate Bill 44: Establish investigative subpoena authority to gather business records in certain investigations.

Senate Bill 45: Revise a provision regulating delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, THC-O acetate, and hexahydrocannabinol for persons under the age of tw

Senate Bill 49 would safeguard the integrity, privacy, and security of genetic data and provide a civil penalty therefor.

