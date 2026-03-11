Midtown Las Vegas Secures C-PACE Approval for Next Phase of Mixed-Use Tower Development

Securing C-PACE approval is an important step in executing a disciplined and forward-looking capital strategy” — Anna Olin, Midtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midtown Las Vegas has received approval from the Las Vegas City Council for a Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) assessment, providing financing for its next mixed-use tower and positioning the project to generate more than 300 construction and permanent jobs.The City Council’s vote authorizes Midtown to apply a C-PACE assessment to the property and is a significant milestone that aligns the project with the City of Las Vegas’ broader sustainability and energy efficiency goals. As part of the city’s ongoing efforts to promote energy-efficient development and support innovative financing programs that facilitate clean energy and efficiency investments, this municipal approval underscores Las Vegas’ commitment to environmentally responsible growth and long-term community impact.C-PACE financing will serve as an important component of the project’s overall capital strategy, helping secure long-term private capital for energy, water and resiliency improvements tied to construction of the new tower in downtown Las Vegas.“Securing C-PACE approval is an important step in executing a disciplined and forward-looking capital strategy,” said Anna Olin of Midtown Las Vegas. “The program allows us to align private investment with the city’s sustainability priorities while advancing a project that will create jobs and long-term economic impact. We look forward to sharing additional project updates in early Spring.”Midtown previously helped introduce C-PACE to the local commercial real estate market through The English Hotel, which was the first Commercial-PACE loan in the city of Las Vegas. The project received a $10 million allocation — the largest C-PACE allotment in Las Vegas history at the time — and has since been referenced in development and finance circles as one of the earliest urban hospitality projects in Southern Nevada to utilize the mechanism.At the time, C-PACE was still emerging locally. Early adoption at Midtown demonstrated how the structure could integrate into a hospitality capital stack while supporting energy efficiency, water conservation and long-term building performance improvements consistent with municipal sustainability goals.Since those initial transactions, C-PACE has expanded in scale and market acceptance across the region. Notable projects include the dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott Las Vegas Symphony Park and Element by Westin Las Vegas Symphony Park, underscoring the program’s growing role in large-scale hospitality and mixed-use development.For the city, C-PACE approvals advance environmental objectives without deploying public capital. The assessment remains attached to the property and transfers with ownership, providing long-term continuity and compliance.The newly approved Midtown tower is expected to expand the district’s hospitality and mixed-use offerings while contributing to continued reinvestment in downtown Las Vegas. Additional details regarding the project’s design, timeline and vertical development plans are expected to be released in early spring.For more information, visit midtownvegas.com.

