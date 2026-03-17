Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,856 in the last 365 days.

Estetica Wellness Medical Spa Opens in Las Vegas

Cutting-Edge Concierge Care, Advanced Aesthetics and Whole-Body Wellness Under One Roof

Estetica Wellness is redefining family healthcare through a full-service medical concierge model”
— - Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estetica Wellness Medical Spa, a premier Las Vegas destination for medical aesthetics, concierge healthcare, and integrative wellness, proudly announces its grand opening this March.

Founded on the principle that true beauty begins with whole-body wellness, Estetica blends advanced medical expertise with a luxury spa environment to deliver a transformative, personalized experience for every patient. The team’s mission is to elevate wellness and aesthetics through clinically precise, concierge-level care, and they combine state-of-the-art treatments with individualized plans, ensuring every client achieves optimal health, confidence, and natural beauty.

Estetica Wellness is redefining family healthcare through a full-service medical concierge model, offering: 24/7 concierge care and direct physician access, comprehensive pediatric services, including newborn care, preventive wellness, and behavioral assessments, telemedicine visits and chronic condition management, executive physicals, genetic testing, and preventive screening.

In addition to medical services, Estetica’s expert physical therapy team provides rehabilitation, mobility optimization, performance training, chronic pain management, prenatal fitness, and postnatal fitness—all under one roof.

State-of-the-Art Aesthetic Services: Estetica’s medical spa combines clinical precision with luxury indulgence.

Services include: Advanced laser treatments: BBL Hero, HALO, MOXI, CoolPeel, ProFractional resurfacing, Injectables: Botox and dermal fillers, Hydrafacial and customized skin therapies, Body contouring, Hormone optimization, and IV vitamin therapy. Every treatment is delivered in a serene, sophisticated environment, blending medical innovation with comfort and luxury.

Expert Team Committed to Personalized Care

The team includes:
Pavan Luckoor, MD, Concierge Medicine
Lisa Zia, MD, Concierge Pediatrics
Jed Abello, Fitness Coach, Physical Therapist
Nicole Abello, Women’s Health Fitness Specialist
Shelby Milburn, MSN, FNP-BC, Injector
Andi Romani, RN, Injector
Jennifer Guizar, Advanced Esthetician
Victoria Joyce, Practice Manager

About Estetica Wellness:
Estetica Wellness is a state-of-the-art Las Vegas medical and wellness center dedicated to whole-body health, aesthetics, and concierge medicine. By integrating medical expertise, cutting-edge treatments, and personalized care, Estetica empowers clients to achieve optimal wellness, beauty, and confidence. Conveniently located at 7660 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV, Estetica serves both residents and visitors seeking luxury, results-driven healthcare. For more information, call 702.476.9462 or visit the website at www.esteticawellness.com.

Jennifer Bradley Bennett
JB Public Relations
+1 702-234-9385
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Estetica Wellness Medical Spa Opens in Las Vegas

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.