Estetica Wellness Medical Spa Opens in Las Vegas

Cutting-Edge Concierge Care, Advanced Aesthetics and Whole-Body Wellness Under One Roof

Estetica Wellness is redefining family healthcare through a full-service medical concierge model” — - Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estetica Wellness Medical Spa, a premier Las Vegas destination for medical aesthetics, concierge healthcare, and integrative wellness, proudly announces its grand opening this March.Founded on the principle that true beauty begins with whole-body wellness, Estetica blends advanced medical expertise with a luxury spa environment to deliver a transformative, personalized experience for every patient. The team’s mission is to elevate wellness and aesthetics through clinically precise, concierge-level care, and they combine state-of-the-art treatments with individualized plans, ensuring every client achieves optimal health, confidence, and natural beauty.Estetica Wellness is redefining family healthcare through a full-service medical concierge model, offering: 24/7 concierge care and direct physician access, comprehensive pediatric services, including newborn care, preventive wellness, and behavioral assessments, telemedicine visits and chronic condition management, executive physicals, genetic testing, and preventive screening.In addition to medical services, Estetica’s expert physical therapy team provides rehabilitation, mobility optimization, performance training, chronic pain management, prenatal fitness, and postnatal fitness—all under one roof.State-of-the-Art Aesthetic Services: Estetica’s medical spa combines clinical precision with luxury indulgence.Services include: Advanced laser treatments: BBL Hero, HALO, MOXI, CoolPeel, ProFractional resurfacing, Injectables: Botox and dermal fillers, Hydrafacial and customized skin therapies, Body contouring, Hormone optimization, and IV vitamin therapy. Every treatment is delivered in a serene, sophisticated environment, blending medical innovation with comfort and luxury.Expert Team Committed to Personalized CareThe team includes:Pavan Luckoor, MD, Concierge MedicineLisa Zia, MD, Concierge PediatricsJed Abello, Fitness Coach, Physical TherapistNicole Abello, Women’s Health Fitness SpecialistShelby Milburn, MSN, FNP-BC, InjectorAndi Romani, RN, InjectorJennifer Guizar, Advanced EstheticianVictoria Joyce, Practice ManagerAbout Estetica Wellness:Estetica Wellness is a state-of-the-art Las Vegas medical and wellness center dedicated to whole-body health, aesthetics, and concierge medicine. By integrating medical expertise, cutting-edge treatments, and personalized care, Estetica empowers clients to achieve optimal wellness, beauty, and confidence. Conveniently located at 7660 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV, Estetica serves both residents and visitors seeking luxury, results-driven healthcare. For more information, call 702.476.9462 or visit the website at www.esteticawellness.com

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