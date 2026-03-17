Estetica Wellness Medical Spa Opens in Las Vegas
Cutting-Edge Concierge Care, Advanced Aesthetics and Whole-Body Wellness Under One Roof
Founded on the principle that true beauty begins with whole-body wellness, Estetica blends advanced medical expertise with a luxury spa environment to deliver a transformative, personalized experience for every patient. The team’s mission is to elevate wellness and aesthetics through clinically precise, concierge-level care, and they combine state-of-the-art treatments with individualized plans, ensuring every client achieves optimal health, confidence, and natural beauty.
Estetica Wellness is redefining family healthcare through a full-service medical concierge model, offering: 24/7 concierge care and direct physician access, comprehensive pediatric services, including newborn care, preventive wellness, and behavioral assessments, telemedicine visits and chronic condition management, executive physicals, genetic testing, and preventive screening.
In addition to medical services, Estetica’s expert physical therapy team provides rehabilitation, mobility optimization, performance training, chronic pain management, prenatal fitness, and postnatal fitness—all under one roof.
State-of-the-Art Aesthetic Services: Estetica’s medical spa combines clinical precision with luxury indulgence.
Services include: Advanced laser treatments: BBL Hero, HALO, MOXI, CoolPeel, ProFractional resurfacing, Injectables: Botox and dermal fillers, Hydrafacial and customized skin therapies, Body contouring, Hormone optimization, and IV vitamin therapy. Every treatment is delivered in a serene, sophisticated environment, blending medical innovation with comfort and luxury.
Expert Team Committed to Personalized Care
The team includes:
Pavan Luckoor, MD, Concierge Medicine
Lisa Zia, MD, Concierge Pediatrics
Jed Abello, Fitness Coach, Physical Therapist
Nicole Abello, Women’s Health Fitness Specialist
Shelby Milburn, MSN, FNP-BC, Injector
Andi Romani, RN, Injector
Jennifer Guizar, Advanced Esthetician
Victoria Joyce, Practice Manager
About Estetica Wellness:
Estetica Wellness is a state-of-the-art Las Vegas medical and wellness center dedicated to whole-body health, aesthetics, and concierge medicine. By integrating medical expertise, cutting-edge treatments, and personalized care, Estetica empowers clients to achieve optimal wellness, beauty, and confidence. Conveniently located at 7660 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV, Estetica serves both residents and visitors seeking luxury, results-driven healthcare. For more information, call 702.476.9462 or visit the website at www.esteticawellness.com.
Jennifer Bradley Bennett
JB Public Relations
+1 702-234-9385
email us here
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