45,500 +/- SF Former Boot Factory up for Auction

1.35+/- Acre Site to be Sold Online by Tranzon Alderfer

RICHLAND, PA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Industrial Building, located at 25 Willow Street, Richland, Pennsylvania was the manufacturing site for the Double-H Boots Company . The site that produced Cowboy Boots has been vacant for several years and is ready Adaptive Reuse.The location, between Reading and Hershey in Lebanon County, is conveniently located close to Routes 78, 422 and the PA Turnpike. The site has a large parking area and ample ingress and egress. The building has three loading docks, 16’ ceilings and 14” reinforced concrete floors, sprinkler system, hydraulic elevator & multi-zone gas heating and air-conditioning. The zoning is Commercial/Industrial and allows for a variety of uses.The property that had previously been on the market for $500,000 has a Minimum Bid of $100,000, meaning it is guaranteed to be sold at or above $100,000. “They are not building like this anymore.” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Tranzon Auction Co “The building is solid and can be used for a variety of uses, so put your boots on and come see it.”The Auction Date is set for Tuesday, April 8th at 1:00. The Auction will be online and a property preview is scheduled for March 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.A comprehensive Property Information Package is available on TRANZON.com and includes the zoning, building specifications, terms, auction day contract and everything bidders need to know about the property and the bidding process.Questions concerning the property or how to bid and buy please contact Bob Dann at215-850-5466 and/or bdann@tranzon.com.

