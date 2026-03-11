Postgraduate training, prioritisation and Pollock

Professor Dame Jane Dacre and Mr Harry Cayton (speakers against the motion) argued that regulation is not the enemy – incoherent regulation is.

National standards exist to ensure that doctors trained in different regions, specialties and institutions meet consistent thresholds of competence. Without this, training risks becoming uneven, which was memorably likened to a Jackson Pollock painting: splodges of variable standards across royal colleges and training bodies.

The original intent of regulatory frameworks like ‘Tomorrow’s doctors’ was light-touch oversight. Failure of this regulation, they argued, lies in the implementation, not the principle. More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the fragility of training systems. Foundation doctors reported disrupted learning, limited progression opportunities, and inconsistent preparedness when rotating between specialties.

Importantly, targeted structure works. Evidence from Wales showed that a simple, standardised induction handbook dramatically improved foundation doctors’ preparedness when rotating, reinforcing the argument that intelligent regulation can improve patient care and resident doctor confidence.

Regulation as a tool for fairness

Regulation enables mobility, mutual recognition of qualifications and public confidence in the profession. Speakers acknowledged that the system is flawed but warned against dismantling structures that protect patients and doctors alike. Reform, not rejection, was their call to action.

The debate convergence

Where I found the debate converging was the agreement that regulation is necessary, but current systems are not working optimally. Medical careers are longer, more varied and less linear than before, and the NHS needs a workforce that is both safe and flexible. The real challenge is moving from blunt-force regulation to intelligent, proportionate systems of oversight that protect patients while trusting doctors as medical professionals, not checklist completers.

Why does this matter?

Debates like this are not abstract policy discussions, they shape where we train, how we work and whether we stay in the profession at all. For students, attending events like this is essential to understand the forces shaping future training, to learn how to advocate for ourselves and our colleagues, and to engage thoughtfully with opposing perspectives in debates about the future medical workforce. The future of postgraduate training should be guided by nuanced, informed conversations like this one… and students need to be in the room learning, listening and growing.