P3 Cost Analysts Appoints Mark Cottle as Chief Executive Officer

P3 Cost Analysts

Veteran financial performance and growth leader to guide company’s next phase of expansion

I’m excited about the opportunity to help P3 grow and serve more businesses.” — Mark Cottle

AR, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P3 Cost Analysts, a leading provider of forensic cost auditing services that help businesses uncover hidden savings, today announced the appointment of Mark Cottle as Chief Executive Officer.

Cottle brings more than two decades of experience helping businesses improve financial performance and drive growth. Throughout his career, he has led full P&L operations across fintech, SaaS, and supply chain organizations, scaling revenue, strengthening margins, expanding partner ecosystems, and driving EBITDA growth.

Earlier in his career, Cottle built financial benchmarking tools for franchise systems, helping operators translate profit and loss statements into actionable insights. That background provides him with a unique perspective on how businesses uncover opportunities to improve financial performance.

“After conducting an extensive CEO search with a professional firm, Mark clearly stood out,” said Aaron Stahl, Founder of P3 Cost Analysts. “His experience in management, revenue growth, and financial technology aligns perfectly with where P3 is headed. As we continue to grow our network, Mark’s leadership will help guide the next chapter of the company.”

For nearly a decade, Cottle has worked in the lending and financial services space, helping businesses leverage cash flow to drive growth and improve financial performance. He said P3’s mission strongly aligns with the work he has focused on throughout his career.

“For many years, I’ve been focused on helping businesses strengthen their financial performance,” said Cottle. “What stood out to me about P3 is the clear value the company delivers. By auditing expenses and uncovering hidden savings, P3 helps companies improve profitability while they stay focused on running their business.”

Cottle noted that many organizations underestimate how much hidden cost can affect their bottom line.

“People often say what you don’t know can’t hurt you,” he said. “When it comes to business expenses, the opposite is usually true. Hidden overcharges, billing errors, and outdated contracts quietly drain profitability. P3 helps businesses uncover and correct those issues.”

Looking ahead, Cottle sees significant opportunity to expand P3’s impact through technology and innovation.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to help P3 grow and serve more businesses.” he said. “There is tremendous potential to leverage technology and AI to capture more market share and deliver even greater value to our clients.”

Cottle lives near Salt Lake City with his wife, and their four children. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time outdoors with his family, including horseback riding, snowmobiling, and exploring the mountains.

About P3 Cost Analysts

P3 Cost Analysts is a cost reduction consulting firm that helps businesses uncover hidden savings through forensic analysis of operational expenses. By auditing vendor contracts and billing across multiple expense categories, P3 identifies overcharges, billing errors, and inefficiencies while allowing organizations to remain focused on running their operations. The company operates through a growing network of partners and franchisees serving businesses across a wide range of industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.