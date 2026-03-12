DJ Lunar Joins 38 Talent!

Pascal (38 Talent CEO) and Lunar DJ Lunar is a High-Energy Live Performer 38 Talent Ltd is a global entertainment company that develops artists’ careers and manages music assets

38 Talents signs South African DJ Lunar under its new Artist Partnership, marking the start of her international expansion into Europe and the Americas.

South Africa has incredible musical talent. Lunar represents artists we are looking for. From the moment we saw her perform, we knew she had the authenticity and drive to reach the global stage.” — Pascal Niedermann, CEO of 38 Talent

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 38 Talent is thrilled to announce the signing of South African DJ Lunar under 38 Talent’s pioneering Artist Partnership.Lunar is a high-energy live performer whose momentum has been built through consistent performances across South Africa’s evolving music landscape. With select appearances beyond her home market, including events in Tanzania, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as international showcases in China and South Korea, she has laid a solid foundation for growth. These experiences set the stage for her next chapter with 38 Talent. The 38 Talent Artist Partnership marks Lunar’s transition into the next phase of her career, moving from local momentum to structured brand building with an international positioning, particularly in Europe and the Americas.“I’m so excited to get started and look forward to working with 38 Talent,” said Lunar. “Joining 38 Talent gives me the opportunities I was looking for and opens up immediate access to a team of professionals, a global infrastructure, and a clear game plan to unlock new opportunities internationally.”The 38 Talent Artist Partnership is a capital-powered artist partnership that is pioneering within the industry; it is neither a traditional label-debt model nor a simple management deal. Instead, the partnership offers a newly developed, fully integrated platform that brings together the four pillars of an artist’s career - brand, product, promotion, and performance - into one clearly structured framework. This structure empowers the artist to focus on creating and performing, while enabling 38 Talent to manage and execute the business side of the artist’s career.The 38 Talent Artist Partnership covers artist development, management, recording, and publishing. For updates and more information, check out 38 Talent and follow Lunar across her official platforms About 38 Talent : 38 Talent Ltd is a global entertainment company that develops artists’ careers and manages music assets in the world’s fastest-growing music markets. Working with a global footprint, 38 Talent provides to emerging and established artists management, label, publishing, distribution, and promotion services. Founded by capital market specialists and entertainment industry experts, 38 Talent is a strong believer in music as a high-value, long term asset. With artist-centric resources, next-gen technology, and digital innovation, 38 Talent empowers exceptionally driven local artists to tap into a global ecosystem, accelerate their careers, and pioneer groundbreaking innovation in the music and entertainment industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.