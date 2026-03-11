The Five Case Model: Strengthening Public Investment Through Smarter, Evidence‑Based Decision Making

Dr Joe Flanagan The Five-Case Model

The Five Case Model helps governments make smarter, evidence‑based investment decisions that deliver real public value.

Over two decades, I’ve seen the Five Case Model used in every conceivable setting – to plan new hospitals, digitise public services, fund major rail upgrades, and design cross-border aid programmes.” — Dr Joe Flanagan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governments across the world face an escalating challenge: delivering more public value with fewer resources. Public finances are under pressure, expectations are rising, and scrutiny of spending decisions is sharper than ever. In this environment, making well‑informed, transparent, and strategic investment decisions is not optional, it is essential. The Five Case Model (FCM), developed and refined within the UK Treasury and widely adopted internationally, provides a proven framework to meet this need.The Five Case Model has become the gold standard for public sector business case development, forming a core component of HM Treasury’s Green Book and serving as the mandatory structure for major spending proposals across the UK and devolved administrations. It is also used by governments and public bodies worldwide.A Structured Approach to Better Business Cases The enduring strength of the Five Case Model lies in its clarity, structure, and practicality. It asks decision‑makers the right questions, in the right order, ensuring that proposals are desirable, viable, feasible, and deliverable.The model evaluates initiatives through five interlocking lenses:Strategic Case – establishing a compelling case for change.Economic Case – identifying the option that delivers optimal value for money.Commercial Case – ensuring a workable procurement and contractual approach.Financial Case – confirming affordability and funding arrangements.Management Case – assuring robust delivery planning and governance.This structure helps prevent common issues in public investment - such as politically driven projects, inadequate risk assessment, and insufficient testing of value for money - by embedding consistency, evidence, and accountability into every stage of planning.A Model with Global Impact:Since its creation in the early 2000s, the Five Case Model has been shaped by decades of real-world experience in public finance and investment planning. Its methods have been successfully applied across a wide range of sectors, from infrastructure and digital transformation to healthcare, education, and environmental programmes - demonstrating its versatility and resilience. Today, it continues to guide organisations as they navigate increasingly complex economic and societal challenges.Supporting Better Value for the Public:The Five Case Model empowers public bodies to design investments that deliver tangible impact - improved outcomes for citizens, more efficient operations, and better long‑term value. At a time when public trust depends heavily on transparency and accountability, the model offers a clear, repeatable, and defensible approach to choosing the right projects and delivering them successfullyFor deeper insights, including the history of the model, international adoption, and why it remains the most robust standard for public investment planning - we invite you to read the full blog on our website: Read the full article: “ 5 Case Model for Smarter Public Investment

