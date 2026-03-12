APMG International Launches New ESG Certification to Support Responsible and Sustainable Business Practices

ESG Certification

This certification provides a structured way to build personal and organisational capability and embed responsible leadership across the enterprise” — Richard Pharro

UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APMG International is proud to announce the launch of a new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Certification programme designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and practical understanding required to embed responsible and sustainable practices across organisations. The certification has been developed in collaboration with Training Resource Center[MP2.1], co-directors, Al Marcella and Madeline Parisi.Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations are increasingly shaping how organisations operate, manage risk and plan for the future. ESG impacts business globally and intersects with multiple functions across an organisation, including human resources, labour practices, regulatory compliance, strategic planning, and areas influenced by climate change.While many certifications currently available in the market focus primarily on sustainability, the new ESG Certification has been developed to provide a broader, holistic perspective. The programme aims to deliver one of the most comprehensive ESG-focused certifications available, addressing organisational responsibility, sustainable strategy, governance, risk management and ethical leadership.The certification explores how ESG frameworks influence organisational decision-making, stakeholder engagement, and long-term value creation, helping professionals understand how to integrate ESG principles into real-world business environments and align them with organisational strategy.Developed by ESG experts Al Marcella and Madeline Parisi, the scheme has been designed to support professionals at different levels of responsibility within organisations. The certification includes two role-based examinations:• ESG Generalist – Designed for professionals who need a broad understanding of ESG principles and how they apply across business functions.• ESG Executive – Tailored for senior leaders and decision-makers responsible for integrating ESG into organisational strategy, governance, and long-term planning.The two certifications are not cumulative; instead, candidates select the examination most relevant to their professional role and responsibilities.The programme is intended for a wide range of professionals involved in governance, risk, sustainability, compliance, strategy, and leadership roles, as well as organisations seeking to strengthen their ESG capabilities, improve transparency, and demonstrate responsible business practices to stakeholders.“For many organisations ESG is increasingly relevant to how they manage risk, shape strategy and demonstrate accountability. Professionals throughout the organisation need a clear and practical understanding of how these principles translate into day-to-day decision making. This certification provides a structured way to build personal and organisational capability and embed responsible leadership across the enterprise” said Richard Pharro, CEO of APMG International.“ESG is no longer optional; it defines how organizations earn trust, manage risk, and create lasting value worldwide. The ESG Certification Program delivers the rigorous, globally recognized credential that professionals and organizations urgently need. I am proud to see this landmark certification exam launch and excited for the professionals it will empower.”Al Marcella, Ph.D., CISA, CISMCo-Developer, ESG Certification ProgramDelivered in partnership with APMG-InternationalThis holistic ESG Certification Exam was developed not only for the ESG Generalist or ESG Executive to validate their knowledge and understanding of their respective ESG roles and responsibilities, but also for those who aspire to those levels. Earning one or more of the ESG Certifications is a proven way to demonstrate ESG knowledge and abilities. Producing this certification program and bringing it to you, current and aspiring ESG professionals, is a career highlight.Madeline Parisi, M.Ad.Ed.Co-Developer, ESG Certification ProgramDelivered in partnership with APMG-InternationalThrough this new certification, APMG International continues to expand its portfolio of professional programmes that support organisations and individuals in addressing complex global challenges and building resilient, responsible organisations.For more information about the ESG Certification and how to get certified visit our APMG product page For media inquiries or further information, please contact Scott Morton at scott.morton@apmgroup.co.uk

