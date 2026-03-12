Christopher Calabro Named to the LPL Ambassador Council

ELMSFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Calabro from CPC Wealth Management , based in Elmsford, NY announces that he has been named by LPL Financial as a new member of the LPL Ambassador Council Program. Chris is one of 60 members selected from among approximately 32,000 LPL advisors and institution leaders nationwide for one of three councils designated by the members’ affiliation with LPL.The Ambassador Council serves as a voice for LPL’s broad advisor base and helps deepen relationships with a cross-section of highly dedicated financial professionals. These established and respected business leaders serve as valuable and well-informed extended community advocates for LPL. Ambassador Council members are important assets to LPL, closely connected to LPL’s strategic roadmap and key executives – sharing their industry experience, offering beneficial feedback and supporting peers of various affiliation types.Council members attend a series of in-person meetings during their tenure. They also contribute year-round through ad hoc participation supporting LPL communications, events and initiatives, and by connecting with LPL colleagues on an ongoing basis to ensure the perspectives of financial advisors and their clients are heard.About CPC Wealth ManagementCPC Wealth Management offers personalized financial planning and wealth management services for individuals and families in Westchester County, NY. Led by Christopher Calabro, a Certified Financial Planner ™ professional, our team helps you live, invest, and retire with confidence. We provide comprehensive financial solutions, including financial planning, investment management, estate planning, insurance, and small business services. By understanding your unique needs, we create a clear, tailored plan for your financial future.About LPL FinancialLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.4 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. CPC Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.Contact:Christopher Calabro(914) 461-4993christopher.calabro@lpl.com

