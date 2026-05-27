Millionaire Momentum Influencer Collective April 2026 Edition Unites 8 Leaders to Amplify Impact, Abundance & Purpose

Millionaire Momentum Influencer Collective — April 2026 Edition — Unites Eight Visionary Leaders to Amplify Impact and Build Abundance with Purpose

DALLAS - FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millionaire Momentum Influencer Collective — April 2026 Edition — Unites Eight Visionary Leaders to Amplify Impact and Build Abundance with Purpose

“Be Seen by Millions. Make Millions. Bless Millions.”

The April 2026 Edition of the Millionaire Momentum Influencer Collective is gathering a dynamic lineup of impact-driven entrepreneurs, coaches, and strategists united by one powerful mission: to expand their visibility, amplify their influence, and create a lasting legacy of abundance and purpose.

Hosted by Aly Porter, PR & Media Strategist and Founder of Millionaire Momentum, this live virtual experience is far more than an event — it is a movement. A space where leaders stop hiding, step into their authority, and get seen by the millions of people who need exactly what they offer.

About the M2 Influencer Collective

The M2 Influencer Collective is a curated, high-energy virtual gathering where entrepreneurs across industries — sales, coaching, marketing, faith, wellness, and leadership — come together with one shared mission: to build abundance with purpose.

Through short, high-impact talks and a dynamic panel discussion, speakers share real-world strategies on:

-Increasing visibility and credibility

-Building momentum without waiting for the “perfect time”

-Stepping into higher income and higher impact

-Leveraging collaboration over competition

-Growing audiences and email lists with intention

-Breaking through plateaus to scale sustainably

This experience is built for leaders who understand that greater visibility leads to greater impact — and that impact creates a ripple effect that transforms lives.

Featured Speakers & Their Gifts

This month’s collective spotlights eight extraordinary leaders, each bringing a distinct voice and a powerful, actionable gift for attendees:



Aly Porter — Host

PR & Media Strategist | Founder, Millionaire Momentum

Aly helps coaches, authors, speakers, and influencers step into the spotlight through strategic PR and media — so they can be seen, heard, and paid at the level they deserve.

Gift: PR Masterclass + M2 Directory Access

A hands-on masterclass for entrepreneurs ready to leverage PR for visibility — plus free access to the M2 Directory, a curated space connecting you with influencers and leaders in this space.

https://www.millionairemomentumlife.com/pr-masterclass

M2 Directory: https://www.m2directory.com/



Stacey Hall

Sales Success Strategist

Stacey teaches entrepreneurs how to turn their authentic presence and message into a powerful magnet that naturally attracts the clients who already want what they offer — without the hustle.

Gift: The Lighthouse Path Guide Book

Learn the core principle that transforms your content and presence into a client-attraction engine built on alignment, not pressure.

https://staceyannhall.com/lighthouse-gift



Katie Greene

Certified Life Coach | Mom

Katie meets people exactly where they are — whether they’re navigating divorce, rebuilding identity, or simply searching for a firmer foundation — helping them root into their worth and step forward in life with clarity and confidence.

Gift: Roots Devotional

A devotional for anyone ready to strengthen the foundations of identity, worth, and belief — regardless of faith background, life stage, or what they’ve been through.

https://beyond-believing-podcast.kit.com/a62ff520ea



Deb Drummond

Top Performance Business and Media Coach

Deb helps entrepreneurs elevate not just what they do in media — but how they do it — through intensive strategy sessions that transform visibility into sustained business growth.

Gift: Level Up Your Business Gift Bundle

A specialized 1-hour interactive session featuring a comprehensive Media Audit that reveals exactly how to show up, stand out, and scale through media.

https://debdrummond.com/gifts/



Kreda McCullough

The InKredable Messaging Alignment Strategist

Kreda helps entrepreneurs identify exactly why their messaging isn’t converting — and fix it fast — through AI-powered tools that score, diagnose, and upgrade content for real results.

Gift: The Messaging Authority Scorecard™ — Free 30-Day Access

Paste any piece of content and get an instant 0–100 score revealing whether it’s actually converting. The Scorecard flags exactly what’s broken and why it’s costing you clients. Normally $28/month — M2 Collective attendees get 30 days of full access, including 30 branded content fixes per month, completely free. Use code KREDAMILLI to unlock instantly.

https://scorecard.visionaryvibesolutions.com



Laura Patterson

VisionEdge Marketing | Growth Strategy Expert

Laura helps organizations design intentional, customer-centric growth strategies that drive measurable revenue — replacing guesswork with data-backed systems that scale.

Gift: Customer-Centricity Guide

Want 60% more revenue? This free guide shows customer-centric companies exactly how to design their path to growth — not guess their way there.

https://visionedgemarketing.com/accelerate-your-customer-centric-organic-growth-worksheet/



Carrie West

Founder | The Life Rewrite System

Carrie guides people through a compassionate process of identifying the hidden roadblocks they’ve been creating in their own lives — not to judge them, but to help them move past them and rewrite what comes next.

Gift: 30-Minute Clarity Call with Carrie West

A focused session to get clear on what you want to change — and begin recognizing the patterns standing in your way.

https://subscribepage.io/3BSpRB



Krista Harrop

Founder | Moms Simply Thriving

Krista empowers busy moms to simplify their lives without sacrificing results — helping them access ease, clarity, and joy by tapping into resources they already have.

Gift: FREE Effortless Path Mini Course

A free 6-part mini video series for busy moms who want to experience more by doing less. Discover a different way to live — with more ease, more clarity, and more joy in everyday life.

https://www.momssimplythriving.com/



A Movement Rooted in Visibility, Purpose, and Impact

At its core, the Millionaire Momentum Influencer Collective is built on a simple but profound belief:

The more visible you are, the more lives you can impact

The more impact you create, the more abundance you generate

The more abundance you generate, the more people you can bless

This is not about chasing attention — it is about stepping into responsibility.

About the Host

Aly Porter is a PR & Media Strategist and Founder of Millionaire Momentum. As a wife, mother of four, and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience across e-commerce, agency work, coaching, and AI, Aly knows what it means to build from the ground up.

After years of not feeling fully seen in her own journey, she discovered her true gift: helping others step into visibility, authority, and influence. Aly has been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, USA Today, and more — and now helps coaches, authors, speakers, and influencers get seen by millions, so they can make millions and bless millions.

Get Connected

Join the movement and continue building your visibility, authority, and impact:

Next Event: M2 Influencer Collective → https://www.millionairemomentumlife.com/m2-influencer-collective

Replays: Watch Here → https://www.millionairemomentumlife.com/m2-ic-watch

M2 Influencer Directory: Explore → https://www.m2directory.com/



Media Contact

Aly Porter

Founder, Millionaire Momentum

PR & Media Strategist

Press Team | Millionaire Momentum Media

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