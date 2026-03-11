Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang

DA NANG, VIETNAM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant boost for Vietnam's Web3 ecosystem, Unchained Summit has formally secured government backing through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Da Nang Innovation Startup Support Center (Department of Science and Technology), positioning Da Nang as the host city for the summit's Vietnam edition on 28th and 29th May 2026 at the Furama Resort.

The signing took place at the Da Nang City Administrative Center and was complemented by direct engagement with Mr. Ho Quang Buu, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee, reflecting the city administration's coordinated support behind the summit.

Aeternum and DISSC officials exchange signed MoU documents in Da Nang, confirming the city as host of Unchained Summit Vietnam 2026.

Vietnam's digital asset ecosystem is at an inflection point. The country consistently ranks among the top nations globally for crypto adoption, with over 20 million Vietnamese already holding digital assets. With the government actively developing frameworks to support blockchain innovation and digital finance, the conditions for meaningful industry dialogue have never been more favourable. Unchained Summit arrives at precisely this moment; when the policy direction is clear, institutional interest is accelerating, and the ecosystem is ready for the kind of global engagement that moves markets and shapes regulation.

The Vietnam edition is built around a singular objective: to connect the global blockchain and digital asset community with the leaders, investors, and policymakers driving Vietnam's digital economy forward. Over two days, the summit will bring together over 1,000 attendees spanning builders, developers, venture capital, enterprise technology, and regulatory stakeholders, creating a high-quality, senior-level platform that serves both the global industry and Vietnam's own ambitions in equal measure.

Additional MoUs were signed with Vietnam Blockchain Association and with Open Campus, reinforcing institutional alignment and ecosystem engagement. A separate agreement was also formalised with Liquid Loans, underscoring early private-sector alignment behind the initiative.

The event will feature a highly curated speaker lineup of over 50 leaders across two days. Speakers will be announced in phases.

Mr. Ho Quang Buu, Vice Chairman, People's Committee of Da Nang City, said, "Da Nang has always been a city that looks forward. Vietnam is not waiting for the Web3 revolution, we are leading it. Our government's partnership with Aeternum and the signing of this MoU reflects our commitment to making Da Nang the innovation and technology capital of Southeast Asia. We welcome the world's brightest minds in blockchain, digital finance, and decentralized technologies."

Reflecting on the MoU, Mr. Vo Duc Anh , Deputy Director, Da Nang Innovation Startup Support Center noted: "DISSC exists to turn Da Nang's innovation ambition into reality. Unchained Summit gives our startup ecosystem direct access to global capital, world-class knowledge, and the kind of international networks that take years to build. This MoU is not a ceremony, it is the beginning of a sustained commitment to putting Da Nang on the world's Web3 map."

Sharath Kumar , Founder and CEO of Aeternum, organizer of Unchained Summit, said, "Today marks an important step in setting the tone for the upcoming summit in May. Our focus is to bring the global digital asset community to Da Nang and connect them directly with Vietnam's policymakers, enterprises, and technology leaders. This is about creating meaningful alignment between international capital and local opportunity."

The event is officially supported by:

Silver Sponsor: Liquid Loans

Bronze Sponsor : BlockchainX

Official Media Partner: Coin Edition

Community Partners : Open Campus and Vietnam Blockchain Association

