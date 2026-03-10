$53.6 Million in Grants, Funding Reinstated

CANADA, March 10 - The Province will reinstate $53.6 million in grants and funding to support people with disabilities, seniors and education initiatives for 2026-27.

“Nova Scotians have spoken. We listened, and we are reinstating supports to disabilities programming, seniors programming and African Nova Scotian and Indigenous students. These are grants that help people meet their basic daily needs,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We wish we could do more. We will continue to look for opportunities to support all Nova Scotians as our fiscal picture improves.”

The government is reinstating $21.4 million in grants to support seniors and people with disabilities, and to help African Nova Scotians and Indigenous people access educational opportunities. Another $10 million will go back to organizations that support those groups.

It is also re-establishing $22.2 million in funding to community programs that support seniors, disability groups and the African Nova Scotian and Indigenous communities.

The deficit will now stand at $1.24 billion before contingency.