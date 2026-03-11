School Harbor and Rarebird Unite as EdTech’s Most Complete Growth Partner

Combined company brings full-stack product, strategy, and go-to-market expertise under one roof for K–12 and higher ed innovators

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of edtech’s trusted professional services firms have joined forces. School Harbor, a product development and marketing partner for edtech startups and non-profits, has merged with Rarebird, a strategic consulting company specializing in market research and go-to-market planning led by Jared Stein, former vice president of product strategy at Instructure. Together, they form a single, end-to-end growth partner purpose-built for education technology companies and organizations.Since 2023, School Harbor has partnered with early-stage K–12 education startups and organizations to build and launch technology that tackles real operational and learning challenges. Over the same period, Rarebird has guided growth-stage edtech companies and investors to confidently make business decisions that lead to market expansion and revenue growth through market research, product strategy, and go-to-market planning.“Edtech companies shouldn't have to compromise between getting the strategy right, building the product, and going to market – but many of them do,” says Daniel Crook, founder of School Harbor. “Jared and Rarebird bring the research, market insight, and planning that turns a good idea into a category winner.”“Rarebird has always been fueled by a belief in the entrepreneurial dreamers and underdogs of edtech,” says Jared Stein, principal consultant and owner of Rarebird and former VP of product strategy at Instructure. “Joining forces with School Harbor means our clients get an end-to-end partner from market insight to market fit, with a team that is as invested in their mission as they are.”The combined businesses will operate under the School Harbor name, with Rarebird’s Jared Stein leading as CEO. School Harbor founder Daniel Crook will remain actively involved, working closely with the company’s rapidly growing early customers and developing new partnerships.School Harbor and Rarebird’s clients will benefit from expanded and interconnected services, provided by education and technology experts who work as partners and collaborators:-Market research-Product strategy & expansion-Product design & development-Go-To-Market planning-Data and analytics-Marketing and lead generationEducation companies or edtech investors interested in working with School Harbor can schedule a discovery call at www.schoolharbor.com or reach the team directly at crew@schoolharbor.comAbout School HarborSchool Harbor LLC is an Arizona-based professional services company specializing in product development, software engineering, and creative marketing for education technology companies and organizations. School Harbor has developed a reputation as a deeply embedded, execution-focused partner for edtech startups and non-profit educational organizations who want to bring their ideas to the market. The company was formed through the merger of School Harbor and Rarebird, combining deep product development expertise with strategic consulting and market research capabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.