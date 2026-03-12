OpenOrigins Targets Deepfakes With New Authentication App, 'OpenOrigins Source'

OpenOrigins launches Source, a free app that proves photos and videos are real at capture—using cryptographic records to fight the rise of deepfakes online.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenOrigins today announced the public launch of OpenOrigins Source, a novel consumer-facing application that allows users to cryptographically prove videos and photos were captured by a human using a physical device in real-time. This free app targets the surge of generative AI images and deepfakes that are now flooding social media channels with images and videos that are virtually indistinguishable from reality.Currently, it is impossible to prove a photo or video is definitively real when captured in existing cameras - OpenOrigins Source shifts the paradigm from "detecting" fakes to "proving" that images and videos are real. By anchoring photos and videos to a tamper-evident record at the exact moment of capture, the app provides a verifiable digital trail, ensuring an image has not been altered or generated by AI. The technology is already trusted by leading organizations, including ITN, ANI (South Asia’s leading multimedia news agency), and TopFoto, to secure their digital footprints.“Seeing is no longer believing,” said Ari Abelson, Co-Founder of OpenOrigins. “We need to change our process so we’re not relying on solutions to catch fakes after they spread. With OpenOrigins Source, you can stop guessing whether or not a photo or video is real, instead, you prove it from the moment of creation. That's a fundamentally different promise, and it's the only durable solution to the deepfake problem. For a user of the app, it's just like taking a photo or video from your default iPhone camera, but this time with verifiable evidence you actually took it.”Unlike reactive AI detection tools that attempt to identify synthetic patterns, OpenOrigins Source taps into a phone’s hardware to prove the image or video file has been captured by a human. Every image and video captured through the app generates a unique authenticity record that can be shared via a secure link or QR code, allowing third parties to confirm the content’s integrity through a publicly accessible verification portal.The technology is designed for a broad spectrum of users, including UGC (user-generated content) journalists proving the authenticity of their photos & videos, online sellers looking to prove product condition, and creators protecting their intellectual property.The release of OpenOrigins Source follows OpenOrigins' successful deployment of its technology in high-stakes environments. The firm recently provided its tools to citizen journalists in Zimbabwe to monitor election rallies and polling stations, validating over 8,000 images and videos and ensuring transparent reporting during a volatile political period.Dr. Manny Ahmed, Founder and CEO of OpenOrigins. “The internet has always assumed that what is shown roughly corresponds with reality. AI has broken that assumption. For the first time in history, synthetic content is being created faster than any human system can filter, and it is arriving through the same channels we rely on to understand the world. OpenOrigins Source is our answer to that problem. It is beyond a detector or filter, this is a provenance layer at the source, ensuring human content is proven, not guessed.”OpenOrigins Source introduces a multi-layered defense against the rising tide of synthetic media. By implementing Instant Cryptographic Anchoring at the point of capture, the app ensures that every photo has a unique, unchangeable identity from the start. This foundation is reinforced by Tamper-Evident Records that alert viewers to any post-capture modifications, while a Public Verification Portal provides a centralized hub for third-party validation. These capabilities are seamlessly integrated with Universal Sharing tools, making it easier than ever to distribute verified, trustworthy content across social media and global news platforms.OpenOrigins Source is available for download now on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. About OpenOriginsOpenOrigins is a Delaware-based technology firm dedicated to restoring trust in digital media. Through decentralized technology and cryptographic provenance, OpenOrigins provides the infrastructure needed to distinguish human-made content from synthetic media in the age of AI.Media Contact:Nina PetrovicCo-Founder, NICA PRnina@nicapr.com+1 303-260-8407

