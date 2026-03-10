Governor Newsom proclaims AmeriCorps Week

PROCLAMATION

America is built on service; throughout our country’s history, people have stepped up to meet the challenges we face, time and time again. Volunteering forges connections to each other and to the community, laying the foundation for a strong country.

Through AmeriCorps, thousands of Californians step up annually to meet local needs at schools, food banks, health clinics, and more. Volunteers help connect veterans to services, prepare the youth of today for the jobs of tomorrow, and support communities during and after disasters—disasters like the Los Angeles wildfires in 2025.

California AmeriCorps is the largest AmeriCorps State program in the country. The other branches of the state’s Service Corps supplement the work of AmeriCorps programs and volunteers. Together with the California Climate Action Corps, College Corps, and Youth Service Corps, our Service Corps is larger than the Peace Corps, operating in communities all around the state.

At a time when national service programs face uncertainty, attacks, and proposed federal reductions, California reaffirms its longstanding commitment to service by standing alongside AmeriCorps members and volunteers. National service is a vital investment in communities, economic opportunity, and civic engagement. California will continue to uphold our proud tradition as a bastion of service, innovation, and collective responsibility.

AmeriCorps Week is an opportunity to recognize the dedication and commitment of millions of Americans nationwide who have chosen to serve communities through AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors, and to encourage more Californians to follow their footsteps in service.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim March 9 through March 13, 2026, as “AmeriCorps Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 7th day of March 2026.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State