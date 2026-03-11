Othership Partners with ScaleHR to Empower Canadian HR Professionals with Workplace Intelligence Solution

Workplace intelligence platforms, like Othership, shift the focus from space management to organizational redesign.” — Arnaud Mardegan, Othership Founder

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading workplace intelligence platform Othership announces a new partnership with Jeff Waldman and ScaleHR, a strategic advisory and growth platform focused on emerging HR, recruitment, and work technology companies. Through this collaboration, the two organizations will empower ScaleHR’s network of 30,000+ HR leaders and practitioners with a workplace intelligence solution that bridges the gap between workspace optimization and employee engagement.

“Most organizations today have adopted more flexible hybrid work models. Yet, these changes introduce a level of organizational complexity that legacy workplace management tools were never designed to handle,” said Othership founder Arnaud Mardegan. “Workplace intelligence platforms, like Othership, instead shift the focus from space management to organizational redesign, by giving HR leaders and executives the tools to optimize policies, reduce real estate costs, and eliminate capital waste.”

The partnership with Othership will culminate with a live webinar on June 2, 2026, bringing together HR leaders, peers, and industry experts for an interactive learning experience. During the event, Othership and ScaleHR will explore the concept of workplace intelligence, and how it shapes performance, culture, and organizational strategy.

“HR and business leaders are under growing pressure to make smarter decisions about how work happens — where people work, how workplaces are used, and how to balance flexibility with performance,” said Jeff Waldman, Founder of ScaleHR. “Platforms like Othership represent the next generation of workplace technology, where data and intelligence help leaders move beyond assumptions and make better decisions that benefit both the business and the people who power it”.

As a leading workplace intelligence solution, Othership serves as a unified decision infrastructure, providing organizations with data-driven insights into how they operate. By giving both executives and employees visibility into who is working — where, when, and how — the platform supports smarter planning, reduces wasted space, improves sustainability and productivity, and reshapes offices for connection and collaboration.

About Othership

Othership, a subsidiary of ZenaTech Inc., is a cloud-based workplace intelligence platform that uses data-driven insights to help organizations optimize workspaces, reduce real estate spend, eliminate capital waste, and increase employee engagement. The platform provides executives and HR leaders with access to 30,000+ workspaces worldwide, as well as clear visibility into their existing space utilization, workforce deployment, and operational performance to inform strategic decision-making. Othership supports smarter planning, improved sustainability, and enhanced workplace culture, aligning corporate goals and employee needs.

