Workplace Intelligence Platform Othership Partners with Organización Liderazgo y Sostenibilidad

The partnership will bring clarity to workplace strategy for Latin American organizations.

For years, the conversation focused on policy: remote vs. office, flexibility vs. structure. But that’s no longer the problem. The real challenge is understanding how work actually happens.” — Arnaud Mardegan, Othership Founder

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading workplace intelligence platform Othership today announced a strategic partnership with Organización Liderazgo y Sostenibilidad (OLS), a sustainability framework and certification program focused on improving human resources (HR) and workplace practices across Latin America. Through certifications, specialized training, research, and reputational positioning, OLS empowers organizations to build healthier workplace cultures and drive sustainable business performance. The partnership will bring Othership’s workplace intelligence platform to OLS’s network of 75,000 leaders and HR professionals, delivering real visibility into how work actually happens, enabling smarter hybrid workplace decisions, and bringing clarity to workplace strategy as the company expands its presence in the Latin American market.

“For years, the conversation focused on policy: remote vs. office, flexibility vs. structure. But that’s no longer the problem. The real challenge is understanding how work actually happens,” said Othership founder Arnaud Mardegan. “Bookings don’t equal usage, policy doesn’t equal behavior, and presence doesn’t equal productivity. More mandates won’t fix this. Better intelligence will, and that’s what Othership provides.”

The partnership between Othership and Organización Liderazgo y Sostenibilidad will launch with a webinar on May 8, 2026, featuring renowned professor, author, and leading voice in human-centered leadership, Víctor Küppers. Professor Küppers will lead discussions with Latin American HR leaders to explore how hybrid work truly operates and how workplace intelligence can support healthier leadership and strengthen organizational culture.

“Our partnership with Othership allows us to connect our model with advanced data-driven insights that organizations need to navigate the future of work,” said Monica Garcia, Director of OLS. “As we scale OLS across regions, we’re not only building a stronger international standard. We’re also creating meaningful value for our partners, from new growth opportunities and market differentiation to deeper connections with global leaders and measurable impact on workplace transformation.”

For Latin American organizations with a hybrid or remote workforce, Othership serves as a unified decision infrastructure. By giving both executives and employees visibility into who is working — where, when, and how — the platform supports smarter planning, reduces wasted space, improves sustainability and productivity, and reshapes offices for connection and collaboration.

About Othership

Othership, a subsidiary of ZenaTech Inc., is a cloud-based workplace intelligence platform that uses data-driven insights to help organizations optimize workspaces, reduce real estate spend, improve capital efficiency, and increase employee engagement. The platform provides executives and HR leaders with access to 30,000+ workspaces worldwide, as well as clear visibility into their existing space utilization, workforce deployment, and operational performance to inform strategic decision-making. Othership supports smarter planning, improved sustainability, and enhanced workplace culture, aligning corporate goals and employee needs.

Safe Harbor

This press release and related comments include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of Othership and reflects management’s expectations and projections regarding Othership’s growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “seek”, “is/are likely to”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to Othership’s expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; Othership's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including Workspace Finder and Workplace Manager; Othership's ability to develop products for markets as currently contemplated; Othership’s anticipated cash needs and its needs for additional financing; Othership’s intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which its parent, ZenaTech, operates; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of Othership; Othership’s expected business objectives for the next twelve months; Othership’s ability to obtain additional funds as required including from its parent, ZenaTech, or affiliated companies; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, rules and regulations; and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors“ in ZenaTech's filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Othership undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎management’s best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎‎information.‎

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