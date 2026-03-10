Pender Honored for Housing Development, Downtown Beautification, and Infrastructure Upgrades

Village recognized for continued success in the Leadership Certified Community program

From left to right: DED North Central Field Service Representative Amanda Sindelar, Pender Village Administrator Glen Gralheer, Pender Community Development, Inc. (PCDI) President Derwin Roberts, PCDI Economic Development Coordinator Jason Sturek.

The Village of Pender (pop.1,379) has received recognition from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) for making downtown improvements and developing affordable housing. On Monday, March 9th, DED North Central Field Service Representative Amanda Sindelar honored local leaders for these successes and ongoing membership in Nebraska’s Leadership Certified Community (LCC) program. The Village of Pender earned LCC certification in 2015 and recertifications in 2020 and 2025.

Pender is one of 29 Nebraska communities participating in Nebraska’s LCC program, which was established by DED in 2011. The program encourages local leaders to adapt to changes in economic development; provide support for new and expanding businesses; and prioritize childcare, housing, and workforce development projects. LCCs must demonstrate preparedness in strategic planning and display readiness in technological development by marketing their communities online. Qualifying LCCs gain status in the program for five years and are required to maintain community websites to highlight local opportunities for growth.

Over the past five years, local developers have partnered with the State of Nebraska to make a variety of downtown improvements. These include business façade updates, supported by $300,000 in funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for Downtown Revitalization (DTR). The CDBG program offers communities assistance to enhance local vitality, public health and safety, economic well-being, and quality of life. The program is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is administered by DED in much of Nebraska.

Local investments, as well as assistance from Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) and the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA), are contributing to ongoing housing projects. Pender has completed four townhomes in the new Roberts Addition, and 30 new housing lots are also being developed.

The Village of Pender was one of 12 rural communities to receive assistance from the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program. The program was created to assist communities that were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to help create stability for long-term housing across Nebraska. Pender received $1 million from SLFRF in 2023.

The Village of Pender has also invested in human capital, recently adding an administrator position and a deputy clerk to its full-time office staff. These personnel will assist in the development of infrastructure improvements, maintenance, and new construction projects.

“Our re-certification as a Leadership Certified Community demonstrates Pender’s readiness for growth through economic investments,” said Board Chairman Chris Reha. “This recognition also signals that we are a forward-looking community led by people who make Pender a wonderful place to work, raise a family, and prosper.”

The community is currently undertaking a wastewater treatment plant modernization project, which will include a collection system upgrade and the paving of 12 blocks of streets.The $10 million project will be completed with state and local funding assistance.

Local developers recently completed a $4 million new track-and-field complex, which was funded in part by private donations. Village leaders are currently planning for the development of an additional softball and baseball field to the Pendragon Sports Complex.

“Pender is a special place where people are giving of their time and energy to do things that benefit us now as well into the future,” Chairman Reha said. “Nebraska’s LCCs are notable communities focused on business, community, and housing development, and we’re proud to be listed among them.”

Current kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment at Pender Public Schools is at its highest level in over 25 years. Over the past eight years, the U.S. Department of Education has recognized students and faculty in Pender twice through the National Blue Ribbon Schools program. In 2023, both Pender Elementary School and Pender High School were honored through the program for their students’ excellent performance on national tests.

For additional information about the Leadership Certified Community (LCC) Program, contact Kelly Gewecke at kelly.gewecke@nebraska.gov or 308-627-3151, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/lcc/.