OptiStay Completes First Confirmed Hotel Booking Made Autonomously by ChatGPT

AI-native hotel PMS marks a new standard as AI agents enter the booking funnel for the first time — direct, not through an OTA.

This isn't a feature announcement. It's evidence that AI agents are now operating as independent booking entities. The hotel industry's current technology wasn't built for that reality. OptiStay was.” — Steve Myatte

LONDON, ON, CANADA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obtainable Inc. today announced that OptiStay , its AI-native hotel property management system, has completed the first confirmed hotel booking made autonomously by ChatGPT. The booking was processed end-to-end through OptiStay's Synaptic Engine at Oakwood Resort in Grand Bend, Ontario — a live operating property, not a controlled test environment.Unlike recent announcements connecting AI assistants to OTA platforms, this booking was made directly — no intermediary, no third-party distribution layer. The AI agent interfaced with OptiStay's machine-readable infrastructure, confirmed availability, applied real-time yield pricing, and completed the reservation autonomously."This isn't a feature announcement," said Steve Myatte, Founder & CEO of Obtainable Inc. "It's evidence that AI agents are now operating as independent booking entities. The hotel industry's current technology stack wasn't built for that reality. OptiStay was."The Synaptic Engine: Built for What's ComingOptiStay's Synaptic Engine is an AI orchestration layer that unifies yield management, guest interactions, channel distribution, and booking operations in a single coordinated system. It is the architecture that made the ChatGPT booking possible — and the foundation that positions independent hotels to compete in an AI-driven distribution landscape.Most hotel technology was built in layers — a PMS here, a channel manager there, a CRM that doesn't connect to either. OptiStay was architected from the ground up as a unified AI-native platform, with direct booking at 8% per reservation and no hidden fees.About OptiStay / Obtainable Inc.Obtainable Inc. is the developer of OptiStay, Rico Systems, and GetKlarity — three interconnected platforms built around AI-native infrastructure for the hospitality and small business sectors. OptiStay is currently live at Oakwood Resort, Grand Bend, Ontario.For more information visit optistaypms.com or contact Andrea Santinho at asantinho@optistaypms.com | (844) 628-2461.

OptiStay | AI In The Wild Books Hotel Room?

