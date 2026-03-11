Quorum Cyber Appoints Joe Strathmann as Chief Operating Officer

Former Rapid7 and Secureworks Executive to Align Security and Business Outcomes Under a Unified Customer Experience

Strathmann will focus on bringing the organisation closer to the customer, while unlocking the power of AI in delivering frontier-grade security capabilities.” — Federico Charosky, Chief Executive Officer of Quorum Cyber

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber, a Microsoft-first cybersecurity services provider, today announced the appointment of Joe Strathmann as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Strathmann will be responsible for operationalising Microsoft Security for customers on a global scale.A senior security operations leader with more than 25 years of experience in IT services and cybersecurity, Strathmann previously held senior operational leadership roles at Secureworks and Rapid7, where he led global managed security services, security operations centres (SOCs), and professional services organisations supporting customers worldwide."We are delighted to welcome Joe to Quorum Cyber at an important stage in our journey," said Federico Charosky, Chief Executive Officer of Quorum Cyber. "He joins at a time when the company is rapidly evolving its operating model, focusing on delivering stronger productivity, clearer ownership of security outcomes and outstanding customer experience. Drawing on his experience running security operations at global scale, he will focus on bringing the organisation closer to the customer, while unlocking the power of AI in delivering frontier-grade security capabilities.”As cyber threats grow in scale and sophistication – including the weaponisation of legitimate AI agents and the expanding attack surface created by large language models – organisations require more than advanced tools. They need operational clarity. They need intelligence, services, and customer experience to come together in a way that delivers real security outcomes."Too often organisations are forced to navigate multiple teams when dealing with cyber risk,” said Strathmann. "The model we’re building brings intelligence, incident response, advisory expertise, and SOC operations together along with our deep expertise in Microsoft security tool sets, so customers experience security as one coordinated capability with clear ownership of the outcome. When threats emerge, they know exactly who is responsible and how their security is being managed."By aligning these capabilities to operate as a single, coordinated system, the company – the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year – is creating a more integrated delivery model designed to improve the speed, consistency, and clarity with which customers experience cybersecurity services. Its threat-led cybersecurity services continue to be managed by experienced security professionals assisted by AI technology to provide faster time-to-value, greater consistency, and measurable security outcomes.Central to this model is Quorum Cyber’s focus on operationalising Microsoft Security for customers. Strathmann will play a key role in shaping how the company continues to operationalise Microsoft Security for organisations adopting the platform at scale, helping customers translate powerful security capabilities into measurable improvements in resilience. Under Strathmann’s leadership, Quorum Cyber will continue strengthening the operational foundation of its services, allowing customers to experience cybersecurity as a coordinated security operations capability. This will allow intelligence, incident response, advisory expertise, and SOC operations to operate as a single system, focused on protecting the customer.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is a proactive, threat-led cyber security company helping organisations defend against an increasingly hostile digital landscape. With customers across North America, the UK, and beyond, Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. Its mission is to help good people win by providing clarity and confidence in moments of cyber risk. For more information, visit www.quorumcyber.com ###

