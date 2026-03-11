CCI Testifies at Senate EPW Hearing to Examine TSCA Discussion Draft

Coalition for Chemical Innovations (CCI)

Witness testimony and lawmaker statements at the hearing amplified the issues that CCI has been raising since forming in 2021.

[A] decade of experience with the Lautenberg Act amendments has demonstrated unequivocally a need for greater clarity in key terms and more specific direction on the scope of its reviews.” — Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee hearing held March 4, 2026 , titled “A Legislative Hearing to Examine a Discussion Draft, S._ the Toxic Substances Control Act Fee Reauthorization and Improvement Act of 2026,” lawmakers discussed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) implementation of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and the provisions contained in the discussion draft that seek to address implementation shortcomings. Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) Director of Chemistry, Richard Engler, Ph.D., testified on behalf of the Coalition for Chemical Innovations (CCI) ( www.chemicalinnovations.org/ ). CCI appreciates Chairman Shelley Moore Capito’s (R-WV) leadership to address TSCA implementation issues and the Chairman’s invitation for CCI to share during the hearing its principles for TSCA reform Witness testimony and lawmaker statements at the hearing amplified the issues that CCI has been raising since forming in 2021. The central issue is that EPA’s implementation of TSCA has stifled innovation, undermined sustainability efforts, constricted supply chain flexibility, and hindered economic growth. EPA has interpreted TSCA in unnecessarily restrictive ways that lead to delaying or preventing the commercialization of new, innovative chemicals that are often safer and more sustainable.CCI views many of the changes proposed in the discussion draft as positive improvements, providing EPA with more authority to differentiate between and among types of submissions and largely based on the novelty and complexity of the submission, the submitter’s up-front efforts and EPA’s prior knowledge and experience; encouraging greater transparency of EPA policies and procedures; and better incentivizing the development of greener, safer chemicals. Given the shared view that submitters should be providing EPA with complete information upon which to base its determinations, we would think that all stakeholders would support rewarding submitters that do more to document and demonstrate safety in advance of submission.CCI welcomes further discussion with the EPW Committee and all stakeholders to reach a bipartisan solution to improve the predictability and quality of the new chemical reviews without sacrificing TSCA’s important protections for human health or the environment.The Coalition for Chemical Innovations (CCI) is a group of diverse stakeholders within the chemical industry, including chemical manufacturers, processors, distributors, and users. CCI’s mission is to educate decision makers, including Congress, EPA, other federal agencies, and related stakeholders on the true costs of these policies and to outline common-sense policy changes to prevent the further stifling of chemical innovation by EPA’s implementation of TSCA Section 5.For more information, including an executive summary, white papers, and research findings, visit the CCI website: https://chemicalinnovations.org/ . For more information about CCI, contact CCI Manager Julianne Ogden at (202) 833-6581 or jogden@bc-cm.com.

