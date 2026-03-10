Inc. Names Adele Chazin to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Adele Chazin, Founder & CEO

Inc.’s annual Female Founders list celebrates the nation’s most innovative women entrepreneurs, who collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025

NASVHILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chazin is proud to announce that Adele Chazin has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500 , an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede — all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.“Being recognized among this group of women is a profound honor and a meaningful way to mark what has been an extraordinary chapter for Chazin. Building this firm over the past two decades — with intention, integrity, and an unwavering focus on our clients — has been the greatest professional achievement of my life. Our clients trust us with the financial health of their organizations, and that responsibility drives everything we do. Twenty-one years in, and the work has never felt more important or more urgent, and that is exactly what keeps us going.”Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co-founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.Chazin is a national accounting and finance firm exclusively dedicated to serving nonprofits, built on the recognition that the financial complexity of mission-driven organizations demands a specialized level of expertise that few firms are equipped to deliver. Adele Chazin, founder and CEO, built the firm from a basement startup into a practice serving clients across more than 30 states — growing the client base 14-fold, quadrupling staff, and increasing revenue tenfold over the past decade. In its 20th anniversary year, Chazin expanded its Strategic CFO services, launched NASBA-approved training programs and a new certification program covering a broad range of critical nonprofit accounting and finance topics, equipping professionals throughout the sector to maintain the highest standards of nonprofit financial excellence. Chazin has also earned ClearlyRated's "Best of Accounting" awards for both Employee and Client Satisfaction for five consecutive years, a rare distinction for a fully remote, rapidly growing firm.Adele's commitment to the nonprofit sector extends far beyond client engagements, in 2017 she founded the Help Us Help Others Foundation (HUHOF), an employee-backed 501(c)(3) that reflects her deeply held belief that giving back is a shared responsibility, while she continues to invest her own time and resources volunteering within the communities the firm proudly serves."Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The honorees on this year’s list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they’re showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like.”Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Spring print issue[AC1.1][SL1.2], on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026 About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About ChazinChazin is a national accounting and finance firm exclusively dedicated to serving nonprofit organizations. Founded in 2005, Chazin's team of credentialed financial professionals brings deeply specialized expertise and an unmatched standard of excellence to every client engagement, delivering a comprehensive range of services including outsourced accounting, fractional CFO, and strategic financial advisory, designed to empower nonprofits at every stage to operate with confidence, clarity, and purpose. For more information, visit www.chazinandcompany.com

