NipsApp Game Studios Announces Milestone of 3,000 Game Development Projects

game development services

Since 2010, Nipsapp Game Studios has developed mobile, Unity, Unreal, VR, and blockchain game projects for international clients.

Over the years we focused on building technical depth and supporting clients across different platforms as the game industry continued to evolve.” — Nipin P N, Founder

TRIVANDRUM, KERALA, INDIA, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nipsapp Game Studios, a game development company founded in 2010, announced that it has completed more than 3,000 game and interactive development projects across multiple technology platforms. The company also reported receiving two awards in 2025 from the technology evaluation organization TechBahmooth.

TechBahmooth awarded Nipsapp Game Studios the titles of Top Game Development Company and Blockchain Technology Leader. According to the organization, these awards are based on an evaluation of engineering capability, delivery track record, and the implementation of emerging technologies within digital products.

The milestone of 3,000 completed projects reflects more than 16 years of development work carried out by the studio for clients in different parts of the world. The company reports working with clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, supporting projects that range from mobile games to immersive digital environments.

Development Across Multiple Platforms

Nipsapp Game Studios develops games and interactive software across several technology areas within the broader game development industry.

One of the studio’s primary areas of work is mobile game development, building titles for iOS and Android devices. Mobile gaming has grown significantly since the early 2010s, and many studios have expanded their capabilities to support a wide range of hardware and operating system requirements.

The company also works extensively with Unity, a widely used game engine that allows developers to build cross-platform games for mobile devices, PCs, and other platforms. Unity has become one of the most common tools used by independent and commercial game developers worldwide.

In addition to Unity, Nipsapp Game Studios develops projects using Unreal Engine, a technology platform often used for large-scale 3D environments and high-fidelity interactive applications.

The studio has also worked on projects involving virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies. These include applications designed for devices such as Meta Quest and HTC Vive, where immersive environments and real-time interaction play an important role in the user experience.

More recently, the company has taken part in projects that integrate blockchain technology into game design. These systems may include digital assets, NFT-based items, and blockchain-supported ownership models that allow in-game assets to exist outside the game environment.

A Milestone Built Over 16 Years

According to the company, the reported total of 3,000 projects represents individual development engagements completed since the studio’s founding in 2010.

These projects include mobile games, interactive software applications, and digital simulations developed for external clients. The company states that the figure refers to completed development work rather than download numbers or player statistics.

The studio’s work has evolved alongside major changes in the global gaming industry. When Nipsapp Game Studios was founded in 2010, mobile gaming was entering a period of rapid growth as smartphones became widely adopted. Over the following decade, the industry expanded to include new technology platforms such as cross-platform game engines, immersive reality systems, and blockchain-based digital economies.

Companies operating in this space have often expanded their technical capabilities as these technologies matured and commercial demand increased.

TechBahmooth Awards

In 2025, Nipsapp Game Studios received two awards from TechBahmooth, a technology evaluation organization that reviews companies operating in areas such as software engineering, digital infrastructure, and emerging technologies.

The organization named Nipsapp Game Studios a Top Game Development Company and also awarded the studio the title of Blockchain Technology Leader.

TechBahmooth states that its evaluations consider several factors, including technical expertise, consistency in project delivery, and the ability to implement complex technology systems within commercial products.

About Nipsapp Game Studios

Nipsapp Game Studios is a game development company founded in 2010 and based in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India. The studio develops mobile games, Unity and Unreal Engine projects, virtual and augmented reality applications, and blockchain-based interactive software.

The company reports completing more than 3,000 development projects since its founding and continues to provide development services for clients across multiple international markets.

For more information, visit https://nipsapp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.