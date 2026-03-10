Techcyte Expands Fusion Partner Program with Voicebrook to Advance Voice-Enabled Digital Pathology Workflows

Adding Voicebrook strengthens our ecosystem by introducing speech-enabled workflow capabilities designed to streamline interactions within the digital workspace within a unified environment.” — Tiffany Chen, Chief Medical Officer, Techcyte

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte , a leading provider of AI-powered digital diagnostics for anatomic and clinical pathology, today announced the addition of Voicebrook to the Techcyte Fusion Partner Program. The integration brings advanced speech-enabled navigation, structured reporting, and workflow automation directly into the Techcyte Fusiondigital pathology platform.As digital-first pathology adoption accelerates, workflow efficiency and usability remain critical to pathologist satisfaction and productivity. By integrating Voicebrook’s voice-driven capabilities into Fusion, Techcyte enhances the user experience with hands-free navigation, structured CAP checklist completion, and streamlined quality control and stain ordering within a unified digital environment.The integration enables pathologists to navigate cases, zoom and pan slides, annotate findings, complete structured CAP reporting, and execute operational tasks using voice commands. This reduces reliance on manual clicks and supports a more intuitive digital sign-out experience.“Our mission with Fusion is to build a digital pathology platform that supports the way pathologists naturally work,” said Tiffany Chen, Chief Medical Officer of Techcyte. “Adding Voicebrook to our Fusion Partner Program strengthens our ecosystem by introducing speech-enabled workflow capabilities designed to streamline interactions within the digital workspace and support structured reporting within a unified environment.”“Digital pathology is most effective when technology supports, rather than interrupts, the diagnostic process,” said Filipe Carreira, Chief Operating Officer of Voicebrook. “By integrating our speech-enabled navigation and structured reporting tools into Techcyte Fusion, we aim to help pathologists move through cases more naturally while maintaining focus on clinical interpretation.”The Techcyte Fusionplatform is designed as an extensible, enterprise-grade digital pathology environment supporting AI-assisted analysis, integrated reporting, DICOM compatibility, and scalable deployment across laboratory networks. The addition of Voicebrook further expands Fusion’s interoperability and reinforces Techcyte’s commitment to open partnerships that enhance laboratory operations.The Voicebrook integration is available to Techcyte Fusion customers seeking to enhance digital pathology workflows and further integrate voice-enabled reporting into their existing diagnostic processes.###About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.About Voicebrook:Founded in 2002, Voicebrook is the leading provider of reporting solutions for pathology, with approximately 3600 users at 500 sites worldwide. The company’s VoiceOver PRO and SynoptIQ software applications allow pathology professionals to rapidly and accurately create pathology reports. VoiceOver PRO incorporates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, CAP eCP, and an assortment of input devices, providing direct integration with the user’s Anatomic Pathology (AP) and/or Digital Pathology system. SynoptIQ is a full-featured eCP solution solely focused on CAP cancer reportingLearn more at www.voicebrook.com

