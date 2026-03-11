REsides Announces Third Dividend Payout

Industry-first equity ownership MLS model continues to deliver consistent shareholder returns

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- REsides, the independent, borderless, and technology-driven MLS, today announced its third annual dividend payout, underscoring the continued performance of its equity ownership model.The REsides Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $2.00 per share for Class A and Class B shareholders and $1.00 per share for Class C shareholders. This marks the company’s third dividend distribution since launching its industry-first equity ownership MLS model in 2021.“In a market that continues to challenge the industry, consistency matters,” said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides. “This dividend reflects the steady performance of our business and the strength of an MLS model designed to adapt, endure, and deliver over time.”The dividend was distributed following the company’s Annual Shareholders Meeting, reinforcing REsides’ commitment to returning value to its owners while maintaining a strong financial foundation.Built to put brokers at the center of the MLS ecosystem, the REsides model helps participants differentiate, scale, and grow in a dynamic market while continuing to deliver tangible value to shareholders, as reflected in this new latest dividend news.For more information on REsides and the investment opportunity, visit www.REsides.io About REsidesREsides, Inc., a privately held corporation, is pioneering a unique borderless and independent MLS model driven by a tech platform that puts control back in the hands of brokers and agents. Supporting over $4.5 billion in transactions annually, REsides is dedicated to empowering its subscribers with reliable data and insights, innovative tools, and an unmatched equity model that is redefining the real estate industry to drive success in an ever-changing and competitive marketplace. Learn more about REsides at https://www.REsides.io/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.