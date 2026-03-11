Enstep Appoints Brayden Stitt to Lead Sales Operations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enstep is proud to announce the appointment of Brayden Stitt as its new Head of Sales Operations and Business Development, a strategic role designed to strengthen the company’s revenue engine and support long-term, scalable growth. Enstep Technology Solutions is excited to welcome Brayden Stitt as our new Head of Sales Operations and Business Development,” said Amy Passmore, CEO of Enstep.About Brayden StittStitt holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Business Foundations minor from the University of Houston. This combination supports his data-driven yet people-focused approach to sales and growth. He is also an Eagle Scout, reflecting a long-standing commitment to leadership, resilience, and service.Outside of work, Stitt enjoys playing in the Houston Baseball Association, traveling with his wife, and taking on hands-on home improvement projects.Enstep looks forward to the leadership, vision, and momentum Stitt brings as the company enters its next phase of growth and innovation.Driving Sales and Closing Deals for Custom IT SolutionsIn this role, Brayden Stitt leads Enstep’s sales operations and business development, focusing on helping client companies navigate and adopt Enstep’s tailored IT solutions. By overseeing the end-to-end sales process, Stitt ensures that prospects receive the right solutions for their unique technology needs, while the Enstep team operates efficiently and effectively. His work bridges the gap between strategy and execution, providing sales teams with the systems, processes, and insights necessary to close deals and deliver measurable results.Stitt brings a strong background in sales leadership, business development strategy, and revenue process design. He will lead the creation of Enstep’s end-to-end sales infrastructure, laying the groundwork for consistent, steady, and organic growth. His analytical mindset, customer-centric approach, and focus on scalable systems position him to make an immediate and lasting impact on the organization’s performance.For companies in general, a position like Stitt’s is essential. Modern businesses face increasingly complex technology landscapes, and having a dedicated sales operations leader ensures that organizations can not only attract and retain clients but also optimize revenue workflows, forecast accurately, and scale sustainably.Providing Managed IT Services in HoustonEnstep delivers comprehensive managed IT services to businesses throughout Houston, helping organizations operate more efficiently, securely, and strategically. As a trusted IT partner, Enstep provides proactive network monitoring, cybersecurity protection, cloud solutions, data backup and disaster recovery, and responsive help desk support. Their approach is designed to reduce downtime, strengthen security, and give business leaders confidence that their technology infrastructure supports long-term growth rather than slowing it down.From a sales operations perspective, Enstep focuses on aligning technology solutions with each client’s business objectives. Their consultative process begins with assessing current systems, identifying gaps or risks, and designing scalable IT strategies tailored to the organization’s size, industry, and compliance requirements. By standardizing service delivery, maintaining clear service-level agreements, and leveraging performance metrics, Enstep ensures consistent results and transparent communication.This structured operational model allows their sales and technical teams to work in sync, delivering predictable outcomes, measurable value, and a seamless client experience across Houston’s competitive business landscape.About Enstep Technology SolutionsEnstep Technology Solutions is a Houston-based IT solutions company focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses navigate an increasingly complex technology landscape. The company delivers comprehensive managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud integration, and strategic IT consulting tailored to the needs of growing organizations.Enstep’s mission is to empower businesses with reliable, scalable, and secure technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and long-term growth. Trusted by SMBs across Texas, Enstep combines technical expertise, innovative thinking, and a customer-first approach to deliver results.

