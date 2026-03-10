Conductor Solar releases new report on DG project M&A

Free report analyzes buyers, sellers, projects, portfolios, and deal pricing across commercial & industrial, community solar, and small utility segments.

ATHENS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conductor Solar , an advisory and intelligence platform for distributed generation (DG) project funding and acquisitions, today announced the release of a new report analyzing DG project M&A activity in 2025.Conductor’s platform combines detailed, standardized project inputs from sellers with structured, apples-to-apples bids from qualified buyers, creating one of the most comprehensive datasets available for DG deal activity. The report examines the buyer and seller landscape, projects and portfolios brought to market, and bid dynamics across the C&I, community solar, and small utility segments.In 2025, sellers identified projects in 46 states and surfaced $2.2B in investment opportunities for buyers across new and operating assets. Key findings include:◼ Deal sizes $5M - $50M were most common, especially in community solar and small utility◼ Development fees averaged above $0.50/Wdc in all segments, with meaningful geographic variation◼ Bid spreads averaged above $0.30/Wdc across all segments and system sizes◼ Federal policy context impacted deal timing, pricing, and market activity throughout the year“DG M&A is still a fragmented, opaque market. But deals don’t move without reliable data, qualified buyers, and a process that produces comparable bids. That’s what we’ve built. We regularly share targeted insight with our best customers, and this report brings a broader slice of the market into view.” - Marc Palmer, CEO2025 was a unique year for the renewable energy industry, with both the news cycle and deal cycle shaped by federal policy changes. After a pause, buyers and sellers rushed to squeeze a year’s worth of DG project M&A into a few short months. A push to safe harbor projects for expiring tax credits also contributed to increased activity in the second half of the year.“As volumes on our platform grow, we can share sharper segmentation and more precise benchmarks. This is the first time we’ve split out C&I, community solar, and small utility. And the differences are real: who sells, how portfolios get packaged, and where pricing clears. In an opaque market, we’re making it legible.” - Aaron James, COODownload the free report:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.