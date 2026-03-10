Boxcurve Unity Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Unity is the only governance platform that gives leaders full control over every business process, including your AI agents

CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy Boxcurve Unity through Microsoft Marketplace , accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products.Boxcurve, an enterprise-class governance technology company , today announced the availability of Boxcurve Unity in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Boxcurve customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products."Teams spend weeks on project governance setup before delivering value, or it is missed entirely. Unity changes that with prebuilt frameworks that deploy in minutes, its governance baked in from day one," said Denice Johns, CEO of Boxcurve. "Our availability in the Microsoft Marketplace now makes it easier than ever for transformation teams to access that value directly within the ecosystem they already use."Boxcurve's flagship product, Unity, accelerates transformation project delivery and stays with the organisation long after the project ends. The platform includes prebuilt task packs aligned to Microsoft Cloud Adoption Framework, Azure Well-Architected Framework, ISO standards (27001, 9001, 14001), and ITIL service management — deployable in minutes, not weeks. Built natively on Microsoft Power Platform, Unity integrates directly with Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Planner, and Azure DevOps, giving delivery teams structured governance from day one and providing a lasting platform for accountability, compliance, and operational visibility. The platform scales from teams of 10 to over 10,000 users."We're pleased to welcome Boxcurve Unity to Microsoft Marketplace," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products."Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.About BoxcurveBoxcurve was founded by governance and cloud transformation professionals who got tired of watching project knowledge walk out the door. We built Unity to fix that, a platform that accelerates delivery and stays with the organisations as their ongoing system for accountability, compliance, and control. Our team brings decades of experience across mining, energy, and enterprise transformation. www.boxcurve.com For more information, press only:David Jones, Boxcurve SL, support@boxcurve.com

