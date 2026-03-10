iVerify and NowSecure Partner To Integrate Mobile App Security Data Into iVerify Enterprise

iVerify & NowSecure partner on mobile security

Strategic partnership brings NowSecure data directly into the iVerify Enterprise admin portal.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND & CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iVerify, the leader in advanced mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions and NowSecure, the industry’s trusted provider of mobile app security testing and intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to bring its data directly into the iVerify Enterprise admin portal.With mobile devices now the primary endpoint for modern enterprises, security teams face an expanding set of challenges — from zero-click commercial spyware to malicious apps, insecure app behaviors, credential theft and supply chain risks hidden inside third-party software. The integration with NowSecure’s Mobile App Risk Intelligence (MARI) bridges this critical visibility gap and allows security teams to automatically assess mobile apps installed across enterprise devices with NowSecure’s industry-leading security scoring and set alerts based on app safety score.Malicious and compromised apps remain a common vector for credential theft, surveillance and supply chain compromise. BYOD can create blind spots where shadow IT thrives with unsanctioned, risky and outdated apps that can expose sensitive data, provide attackers persistence paths or allow lateral movement from mobile to corporate networks. Now, security teams can understand the risk of user-installed apps and be alerted when an app is downloaded that exceeds the risk threshold.NowSecure leads in this space with advanced ML/AI testing of apps that is fully automated with human in the loop to catch anything automated app profiling misses. Not all mobile security is about malicious apps or commercial spyware. Legitimate applications from official stores introduce their own exposure, particularly as AI-enabled apps become ubiquitous and the data flowing to underlying models remains opaque. Security teams need accurate, granular visibility into what these apps are doing to meaningfully reduce the attack surface across their mobile fleets.“Combining NowSecure’s industry-leading data with iVerify’s advanced mobile EDR platform gives customers the best security detection and posture possible,” said Rocky Cole, co-founder and COO of iVerify. “In a world where mobile devices are becoming the most used corporate endpoint, and among the least protected, security can no longer be an afterthought.”As a privacy-centric platform, iVerify provides administrators with visibility into application risk across their device fleet without exposing the specific apps installed by individual users. By default, administrators see aggregated insights into application categories and associated risk signals rather than the precise apps on a given device. In managed enterprise environments, organizations can choose to drill down to the device level when investigating potential risks. Armed with clear context on why certain applications are classified as high risk, security teams can block those apps and monitor their presence across their fleet.“Every mobile app that interacts with your organization, including those you’ve built or manage, can become a gateway to sensitive data,” said Andrew Hoog, co-founder at NowSecure. “Our technology combined with iVerify’s industry-leading mobile EDR platform provides a powerful solution to prevent data leakage or unauthorized access, ensuring security, privacy and compliance at scale.”To learn more about the integration, visit www.iverify.com and https:// www.nowsecure.com About NowSecureNowSecure is the leader in Mobile Application Risk Management, providing automated and human-augmented testing solutions that deliver speed, depth and accuracy to protect the mobile ecosystem. Trusted by hundreds of enterprises, government agencies and global brands, NowSecure helps organizations accelerate mobile innovation while managing security and privacy risks with confidence.For more information, please visit: www.nowsecure.com About iVerifyiVerify is a pioneer in mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, providing advanced protection against the real threats mobile devices face. The company's comprehensive security platform safeguards organizations from fileless malware, smishing, malicious applications, ransomware operations, and breaches resulting from credential theft. iVerify's solutions span from consumer to enterprise and government sectors, offering both privacy-focused BYOD protection and enterprise-grade security capabilities to ensure every device in the workplace is secure.For more information, please visit: www.iverify.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.