Ibex Medical Analytics and mTuitive Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Pathology with AI-Powered Structured Reporting
Integration Delivers Seamless Workflow Combining AI-Powered Cancer Diagnosis with CAP, RCPath, and ICCR-Compliant Structured Reporting
The partnership enables hospitals and pathology laboratories to incorporate real-time AI insights into a streamlined workflow that produces compliant, complete pathology reports.
By integrating Ibex's AI-powered diagnostic intelligence directly into mTuitive's structured reporting infrastructure, the solution enables pathologists to automatically populate AI findings, including tumor detection, grading, and breast biomarker quantification, into standardized, sign-out-ready reports.
Flexible Adoption for Any Hospital or Laboratory
By combining mTuitive’s reporting excellence with Ibex’s AI-powered insights, laboratories can now streamline the path from diagnosis to final report. Current mTuitive customers can seamlessly add Ibex AI to streamline existing workflows with AI insights, and current Ibex customers can adopt mTuitive to translate pathologist-reviewed AI findings into standardized, compliant reports. New joint customers receive an interoperable foundation for digital pathology transformation that works with any Laboratory Information Systems (LISs) and Image Management Systems (IMSs).
Key Benefits
The integration delivers AI-enhanced structured reporting where Ibex pathologist-reviewed AI findings are automatically ingested into mTuitive's reporting protocols, ensuring all findings are included as an accurate and standardized part of the final report. Pathologists save time and reduce transcription errors while improving inter-observer consistency for breast IHC scoring and gain enhanced accuracy and workflow flexibility across various H&E indications. AI-enriched, structured data can be seamlessly shared with oncology, radiology, and surgical teams—supporting tumor boards, clinical decision-making, and precision medicine initiatives. The combined solution creates a structured, queryable resource that streamlines registry compliance and AI model validation.
Industry Perspective
"This partnership bridges a critical gap in the digital pathology workflow," said Colin Murphy, CEO of mTuitive. "Our customers have been seeking seamless integration with AI technologies, and Ibex's proven track record of clinical validation makes them the ideal partner. Together, we're delivering a solution that meets today's reporting requirements while preparing laboratories for the future of precision diagnostics."
"By combining Ibex's clinical-grade AI with mTuitive's structured reporting, we are enabling the routine deployment of AI in daily practice," said Yair Heller, CEO of Ibex. "This ensures that critical diagnostic insights are captured in a standardized, actionable format that improves patient care and drives better outcomes."
Dr. Matthew Hanna, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, added: “Workflow integration has been a key barrier to adoption of computational pathology. This integration brings computational pathology to where pathologists actually work: the patient report. By creating a unified environment where structured reporting meets real-time AI insights, the platform helps translate advanced algorithms into practical clinical decision support.”
For more information, visit www.ibex-ai.com and www.mtuitive.com.
About Ibex Medical Analytics
Ibex Medical Analytics is transforming cancer diagnostics with clinical grade AI-powered solutions for pathology. Empowering clinicians and supporting pathologists, Ibex is on a mission to provide accurate, timely and personalized cancer diagnosis for every patient. Ibex is the first and most widely deployed AI-powered platform in pathology. Pathologists worldwide use Ibex as part of their everyday routine to improve the accuracy of cancer diagnosis, implement comprehensive quality control measures, reduce turnaround times and boost productivity with more efficient workflows. For additional company information, please visit https://ibex-ai.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X. The Ibex platform includes solutions that are CE-IVD certified and registered with MHRA in UK, TGA in Australia, ANVISA in Brazil, AMAR in Israel & Swissmedic in Switzerland. It includes a solution that is FDA cleared and others that are Research Use Only (RUO) in the United States.
About mTuitive
Used by hundreds of hospitals and Cancer Centers worldwide, mTuitive delivers tested, validated, and integrated solutions for cancer accreditation. Through partnerships with the Commission on Cancer and the College of American Pathologists, our platform creates structured synoptic reports backed by mineable data that integrates easily with leading EHR and LIS platforms.. For more information, visit www.mtuitive.com.
