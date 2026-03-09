City Council Recognizes Public Works Crews for Snowstorm Response

The Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Pepen, Durkan, and Culpepper recognizing the work of Public Works employees during recent snowstorm emergencies.

This winter season has brought an above-average amount of snowfall, with Boston receiving more than 60 inches since the beginning of winter. Much of that snowfall came during two snowstorms in late January and late February, which tested the City’s ability to manage heavy snow.

Public Works employees worked day and night to clear and remove snow from streets, while Code Enforcement officers ensured that property owners met their responsibility to clear sidewalks. City workers carried out these duties in low visibility and while operating heavy machinery, taking on safety risks in order to make the city cleaner and more navigable.

The resolution expresses the Council’s thanks to employees of the Boston Public Works Department for their tireless work to keep Boston’s streets and sidewalks safe during recent winter storms.