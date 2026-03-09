Standing with Those Who Serve

The City Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Murphy and Fynn expressing support for active duty United States service members and their families.

The resolution acknowledges the personal risk faced by members of the U.S. Armed Forces during military operations, which can result in casualties, serious injuries, and heightened deployments. It also recognizes the direct impact of military service on the families and loved ones of those deployed.

Boston is home to veterans, active duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, and military families who serve with distinction. The resolution affirms the Council’s commitment to supporting these individuals and their families through community resources, services, and public recognition.

The Council calls on all Boston residents to join in expressing gratitude for the courage, sacrifice, and service of U.S. troops, emphasizing that disagreements over policy should never diminish support for those who have voluntarily stepped forward to defend the nation.