Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,513 in the last 365 days.

Standing with Those Who Serve

The City Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Murphy and Fynn expressing support for active duty United States service members and their families.

The resolution acknowledges the personal risk faced by members of the U.S. Armed Forces during military operations, which can result in casualties, serious injuries, and heightened deployments. It also recognizes the direct impact of military service on the families and loved ones of those deployed.

Boston is home to veterans, active duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, and military families who serve with distinction. The resolution affirms the Council’s commitment to supporting these individuals and their families through community resources, services, and public recognition.

The Council calls on all Boston residents to join in expressing gratitude for the courage, sacrifice, and service of U.S. troops, emphasizing that disagreements over policy should never diminish support for those who have voluntarily stepped forward to defend the nation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Standing with Those Who Serve

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.