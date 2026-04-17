Planning Advances Affordable Housing in Charlestown, Longwood Medical Area, and Roslindale

The Planning Department this month recommended approval of the Harvard ERC District and Greenway Plan. In addition, staff recommended approval of four new development projects representing approximately 1,738,114 square feet (SF). All were approved. The newly approved development proposals will create 495 new homes, including 98 units that are designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 1,462 construction jobs and 2,751 permanent jobs. The projects advanced today will help make Boston a more resilient, affordable, and equitable city.

Planning

Harvard ERC District and Greenway Plan adopted

The Planning Department today successfully advanced the Harvard ERC District and Greenway Plan for approval and adoption by the BPDA Board. The plan provides a framework for the ongoing development of Harvard’s 30 acre Enterprise Research Campus (ERC) in Allston, allowing this area to grow as an interconnected part of the neighborhood, rather than a separate, stand-alone campus. The plan envisions this area as a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood and employment center that supports working, living, learning, and recreation.

Read the full press release here.

Development Projects

Longwood Place Phase 1 project to deliver housing, commercial space, and two acres of open space to the Longwood Medical Area

Housing: 227 residential units, 45 income-restricted units, approximately $10 million in Linkage funding towards the Neighborhood Housing Trust

Jobs: Approximately $1.8 million in Linkage funding towards the Neighborhood Jobs Trust, approximately 1,029 construction jobs, approximately 2,656 permanent jobs

Community: Large community space on site, two acres of publicly accessible open space, contributions to support improvements from the Fenway Transportation Action Plan, $6 million contribution to the Boston Parks Department endowment

Sustainability: LEED Gold, Passive House certified for residential buildings, 90 percent reduction in fossil fuels for the commercial buildings

Phase one of this project will bring more than 1 million SF of housing and commercial space to the Longwood Medical Area across three different buildings. Commercial Buildings 1 and 2 will include space for the following uses: research and development, medical/clinic, retail, and community space. Residential Building 1 will include 227 new residential units, 45 of which will be income-restricted. These will be a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom units.

This phase will also deliver two acres of publicly accessible open space, and will provide various kinds of programming throughout all of the new open spaces in collaboration with organizations and institutions in the area. This project will also include significant transportation mitigation and improvements, as well as a $297,065 contribution to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system. In addition, initial residents will be given a one year membership to a bicycle sharing service. This project will also make a monetary contribution towards implementation of the transportation improvements recommended in the Fenway Transportation Action Plan. The project will also contribute $6 million to the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to actively mitigate any shadow impacts and support the upkeep and maintenance of the Emerald Necklace. In addition, Commercial Building 1 will include 9,000 SF of ground floor community space offering opportunities for community engagement and programming and a reliable place for the community to come together, play, work and relax. The project will also fund permanent and rotating public art installations throughout the site in collaboration with local organizations.

Project at 201 Rutherford Avenue in Charlestown to create hundreds of new homes

Housing: 240 residential units, 48 income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 210 construction jobs

Community: Public realm improvements

Sustainability: NZC compliant, Passive House certified, LEED Gold

Located in Charlestown, this project will redevelop a portion of what is currently the Bunker Hill Mall into a new six-story building with 240 new homes, 48 of which will be income-restricted. These will be a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedrooms. The project site falls within the study area of PLAN: Charlestown, which the BPDA Board approved in September 2023 and is fully zoning compliant. The Plan specifically identified Bunker Hill Mall as a key redevelopment opportunity due to its transit accessibility, role as a neighborhood gateway, and ample supply of parking lots. As part of the mitigation and community benefits, this project will contribute dozens of new trees, public art, landscaping, and space for bike parking and EV charging.

4487 Washington Street project to bring new homeownership opportunities to Roslindale

Housing: 28 homeownership units, five income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 36 construction jobs

Community: Public realm improvements

Sustainability: ZNC compliant

This project in Roslindale will bring 28 homeownership units to the neighborhood, five of which will be income-restricted. The five-story building complies with the Roslindale Square: Squares + Streets zoning. This will be a transit-oriented development since it is in close proximity to multiple MBTA bus routes and the commuter rail. The building will also include 30 bike parking spots on the ground floor, a gym, and a roof deck. To improve the public realm, the project will add a new sidewalk and street trees. The project will also contribute $6,325 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system.

Project at 460 West Broadway to create new home for South Boston Municipal Court, preserving historic facade

Jobs: Approximately 31 construction jobs, approximately 95 permanent jobs

Community: New courthouse for South Boston

Sustainability: Adaptive reuse of an historic site

This project will adaptively re-use an historic bank building, as well as construct a two-story addition to allow it to become the new home of the South Boston Division of the Boston Municipal Court. The project also includes office and administrative space for the Suffolk County District Attorney and Office of Community Corrections. This project will provide indoor and outdoor bike parking, and is adjacent to a municipal parking lot. In addition, the project will contribute $10,020 to the Boston Transportation Department as part of the bikeshare system. As part of the project’s mitigation, it will include new street trees, as well as landscaping.

In addition to these projects, the Board approved:

An update to the previously approved Drexel Village project to change the unit makeup from a mix of homeownership and rental units, to all income-restricted rental units.

An update to a previously approved project at 1702 Hyde Park Avenue to increase the overall size and amount of units within the building.

An amendment to the Harvard University Institutional Master Plan to allow electronic signage within the IMP for the David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance.

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About the Planning Department

The City of Boston’s Planning Department shapes growth that serves Boston’s residents and centers their needs. Our mission is to address our City’s greatest challenges: resilience, affordability, and equity, and to take real estate actions and prioritize planning, development, and urban design solutions that further these priorities. We seek to build trust with communities through transparent processes that embrace predictable growth and shape a more inclusive city for all. Learn more at bostonplans.org, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BostonPlans.