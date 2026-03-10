StrongKey Introduces Unprecedented Security Defenses for Small and Medium Businesses

CUPERTNIO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StrongAuth, Inc. (dba StrongKey) announced the availability of the StrongKey Tellaro Small Business Security Bundle (“SB2”) – an integrated solution delivering unprecedented cybersecurity defenses to small and medium businesses (“SMB”) in a single bundle.Enterprises have always had the privilege of acquiring and operating sophisticated cybersecurity solutions despite their exorbitant cost. Small and medium businesses, however, rarely justify making sophisticated cybersecurity investments for lack of scale and affordability. Consequently, they must rely on basic defenses: personal firewalls, anti-virus software, malware detection tools, etc. While cloud-based offerings tout sophisticated capability without the operational burden, they have been proven inadequate based on mounting evidence of multiple breaches at cloud-service providers themselves.In 2026, StrongKey changes status quo.Since 2001, StrongKey has been investing in core R&D, delivering advanced cybersecurity defenses to central banks, telecommunication giants, Fortune 500 companies and dozens of payment processors around the world, protecting sensitive data and deploying passwordless authentication in mission-critical environments.Leveraging this quarter century of knowledge, expertise and open-source ethos, StrongKey has done the unthinkable: distilled the strongest cybersecurity defenses available, scaled it and priced it at unprecedented value to protect small/medium companies ranging from a single-person start-up to businesses with hundreds of employees.The StrongKey Tellaro SB2 is a hardware and software platform, delivered in a pair of appliances with the following standard features:• A public key infrastructure (PKI) establishing the SMB as its own trusted authority, issuing Transport Layer Security Client Authentication (aka ClientAuth) digital certificates enabling passwordless authentication to an “invisible” portal operated by the SB2 on the internet;• A FIDO infrastructure enabling a second layer of strong authentication defense with passwordless credentials resistant to phishing attacks and mandatory user verification;• FIDO Alliance Level-2 certified hardware Security Keys supporting ClientAuth and FIDO concurrently, providing the highest level of authentication assurance recommended by NIST Digital Identity Guidelines: AAL-3;• A vault protected by FIPS 140 Level-2 certified cryptographic hardware modules to encrypt and digitally sign sensitive data and documents, using the strongest NIST-approved algorithms. Embedded “split knowledge key custodianship” practices (mandatory in the banking industry) ensure the theft of SB2 devices do not place data or keys at any risk;• A web application to encrypt mission-critical files for storage in the vault, accessible only to authorized users of the SB2 with hardware Security Keys. The application integrates multiple cloud providers to expand storage capacity, without transferring decryption keys to the cloud;• Built-in single sign-on (SSO) to access web applications such as Microsoft 365, Salesforce, etc. using security assertion markup language (SAML v2) and JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) web token (JWT) authorization tokens issued by the SB2 to further eliminate passwords on the internet – no programming required;• Built-in replication enabling high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) within SB2 clusters for continuous access to encrypted data and files – the bundle includes a minimum of two appliances.These enterprise-grade capabilities are available to SMBs starting at US$9,995 in the US and its Territories/€9,995 in the European Union (plus applicable taxes). Installation, configuration, training and warranty support adds US$ 5,000/€5,000 to the price of the bundle in the first year; additional years of warranty support are available at US$/€2,500 annually.For SMBs handling sensitive data – personally identifiable information (PII), personal healthcare information (PHI), personal financial information (PFI) or regulated data – and trying to deal with the risk of ransomware, the StrongKey Tellaro SB2 represents the first fully integrated data-protection solution enabling SMBs to go where no enterprise has gone before.For inquiries, contact StrongKey at getsecure@strongkey.com by e-mail, or at +1 408-331-2000 by telephone.StrongKey can be found at https://www.strongkey.com with more details on the SB2 platform at https://sb2www.strongkey.com on the internet.StrongKey is a privately held California small business with offices in Cupertino, California, Durham, North Carolina and Dorado, Puerto Rico. It has been offering affordable open-source data protection and passwordless authentication solutions continuously since 2001.

