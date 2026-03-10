Hexnode Launches Hexnode IdP: A Native Identity Layer for Seamless Enterprise Security

Hexnode introduces a native IdP that compliments its UEM offerings with context-aware security, lifecycle management, and reduced licensing dependency.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo, today announced the launch of Hexnode IdP. By introducing this native identity layer, Hexnode delivers enterprise-grade authentication and identity management within a single, unified framework.

While debuting as a dedicated Identity Provider (IdP), the solution marks a significant expansion of the Hexnode ecosystem, acting as a comprehensive identity engine that integrates directly into the Hexnode UEM fabric. This integration enables organizations to leverage Hexnode’s proprietary Device Trust Engine to enforce context-aware policies based on real-time device posture, effectively removing the add-on costs for premium third-party licenses for core access control capabilities.

UNIFIED DEVICE-AWARE ACCESS CONTROLS

Hexnode IdP ensures that access controls are based on both who the user is and the device's real-time compliance.

Key capabilities include:

- Unified Access & Authentication – Centralizes login, SSO, and MFA across users, devices, and applications from a single identity layer.

- Compliance-Based Access – Blocks login attempts from devices that are flagged as unenrolled or non-compliant within the UEM, ensuring access is granted only to trusted endpoints.

- Continuous Zero Trust Enforcement – Device posture is continuously verified, and access can be instantly revoked when risk conditions change.

“The future of enterprise security lies in converging identity and device intelligence into a single, cohesive control plane,” said Apu Pavithran, CEO and Founder of Hexnode. “Access can’t be treated as a one-time event—it must be continuously validated against evolving risk signals. Hexnode IdP reflects our commitment to unifying identity, endpoint management, and security into an integrated architecture that helps organizations operate with greater confidence and control in a rapidly changing threat landscape.”

CENTRALIZED IDENTITY GOVERNANCE AND CONTROL

Hexnode IdP integrates with other widely used directories while centralizing governance within the Hexnode platform.

Core capabilities include:

- Federated Identity – Syncs easily with Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, and other major directories.

- Automated Provisioning – Manage full user lifecycle and automate group provisioning to applications.

- Application Access & SSO – Enables secure integration with applications, allowing users to sign in once and securely access connected systems.

- Role-Based Access Control – Enables role-based access control (RBAC) with least-privilege admin assignments.

- Security Controls & Reporting – Reinforces security policies and enables admins to monitor access patterns through built-in reporting.

- Automated Threat Blocking – Blocks rooted, jailbroken, or unencrypted devices through Hexnode UEM integration.

Looking ahead, Hexnode plans to expand Hexnode IdP with additional capabilities including adaptive access controls, just-in-time provisioning, and risk analysis. These enhancements reflect the continued evolution of Hexnode as its identity capabilities grow alongside broader endpoint and security initiatives.

For more information, visit https://www.hexnode.com/idp/

ABOUT HEXNODE IDP

Hexnode IdP enables secure access and context-aware authentication through a zero-trust approach. By combining SSO, MFA, RBAC, and conditional access with real-time device validation from Hexnode UEM, it ensures a unified governance model that covers every user, every device, and every access attempt.

ABOUT HEXNODE

Hexnode is a leading provider of enterprise solutions that streamline device management, user identity, and endpoint security. Hexnode UEM provides powerful, autonomous, and AI-powered endpoint management, while Hexnode XDR features proactive threat detection and response. Empowering businesses in over 130 countries, Hexnode continues to build a seamless ecosystem of connected tools, one software at a time.

