Efficiency Gains Supporting The Process Plants Gas Turbine Market 2026

It will grow from $2.36 billion in 2025 to $2.52 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Process Plants Gas Turbine market to surpass $3 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Steam And Gas Turbine market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $96 billion by 2030, with Process Plants Gas Turbine to represent around 3% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,503 billion by 2030, the Process Plants Gas Turbine market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Process Plants Gas Turbine Market In 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the process plants gas turbine market in 2030, valued at $1 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising investments in power generation infrastructure, increasing demand for high-efficiency and low-emission gas turbines in oil & gas and petrochemical process plants, modernization of aging industrial facilities, growing integration of combined cycle and cogeneration systems, and supportive regulatory frameworks promoting cleaner energy technologies across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Process Plants Gas Turbine Market In 2030?

The China will be the largest country in the process plants gas turbine market in 2030, valued at $0.8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing investments in large-scale petrochemical and refinery expansion projects, rising demand for reliable on-site power generation in process industries, rapid industrialization and infrastructure development, modernization of aging power and cogeneration systems, and supportive government policies promoting energy efficiency and low-emission gas-based power solutions across the country.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Process Plants Gas Turbine Market In 2030?

The process plants gas turbine market growth is segmented by type into aero-derivative gas turbines, and heavy-duty gas turbines. The heavy-duty gas turbines market will be the largest segment of the process plants gas turbine market segmented by type, accounting for 40% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The heavy-duty gas turbines market will be supported by increasing demand for flexible and fast-start power solutions in oil and gas and petrochemical facilities, rising adoption of decentralized and captive power generation systems, growing emphasis on operational efficiency and lower lifecycle costs, expanding use of combined heat and power (CHP) applications in process industries, and the need for lightweight, modular turbine systems that enable rapid installation and enhanced reliability in remote and offshore locations.

The process plants gas turbine market is segmented by fuel type into natural gas, distillate liquid, and dual fuel.

The process plants gas turbine market is segmented by technology into open cycle and combined cycle.

The process plants gas turbine market is segmented by capacity into less than 50 kilowatts (KW), 50 kilowatts (KW) to 500 kilowatts (KW), 500 kilowatts (KW) to 1 megawatt (MW), 1 megawatt (MW) to 30 megawatts (MW), and above 30 megawatts (MW).

The process plants gas turbine market is segmented by application into oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, power generation, water and wastewater treatment, metals and mining, and pulp and paper.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Process Plants Gas Turbine Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the process plants gas turbine market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Process Plants Gas Turbine Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global process plants gas turbine market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate the transition toward cleaner and more efficient power generation technologies, strengthen on-site energy reliability for industrial operations, and support expanding energy infrastructure investments across the oil and gas sector.

Increasing Shift From Diesel Generators Or Steam Turbines To Cleaner Gas Turbines - The increasing shift from diesel generators or steam turbines to cleaner gas turbines is expected to become a key growth driver for the process plants gas turbine market by 2030. The transition from diesel generators and steam turbines to gas turbines is primarily fueled by the growing demand for cleaner, more efficient, and low-emission power generation technologies. Gas turbines provide rapid start-up capabilities, superior thermal efficiency, and significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional alternatives. As a result, they are increasingly preferred by industries seeking to comply with stringent environmental regulations and achieve long-term sustainability objectives. As a result, the increasing shift from diesel generators or steam turbines to cleaner gas turbines is anticipated to contributing to 3% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Demand For Reliable On-site Power Generation - The increasing demand for reliable on-site power generation is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the process plants gas turbine market by 2030. The need for dependable on-site power generation is increasing as process industries aim to reduce operational disruptions and maintain continuous production. Gas turbines deliver consistent, high-efficiency power output, making them well-suited for mission-critical industrial applications. Additionally, their capability to function independently from the main grid enhances operational resilience, particularly in regions facing unreliable or unstable electricity supply. Consequently, the increasing demand for reliable on-site power generation is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Investments In The Oil And Gas Sector - The rising investments in the oil and gas sector is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the process plants gas turbine market by 2030. Increasing investments in the oil and gas industry are driving higher demand for gas turbines, which are extensively utilized for power generation and mechanical drive applications across upstream and midstream operations. Gas turbines provide superior efficiency, compact configurations, and reliable performance in remote and offshore environments. As exploration and production activities continue to expand, the requirement for robust and dependable turbine systems is expected to rise steadily. Therefore, the rising investments in the oil and gas sector is projected to contribute to approximately 2.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Process Plants Gas Turbine Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the aero-derivative gas turbines market and the heavy-duty gas turbines market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising global electricity demand, expanding industrialization, increasing investments in flexible and fast-ramping power generation solutions, growing integration of renewable energy requiring grid-balancing capacity, modernization of aging power infrastructure, and the need for high-efficiency, low-emission power generation technologies across utilities, oil and gas, and process industries.

The aero-derivative gas turbines market is projected to grow by $0.4 billion, and the heavy-duty gas turbines types market by $0.5 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

