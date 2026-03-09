February Net Tax Revenues Down 0.1%
GEORGIA, March 9 - ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in the month of February totaled $2.12 billion, for a decrease of $2.4 million, or 0.1%, compared to February 2025, when net tax collections approached $2.13 billion for the month. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections through eight months totaled roughly $21.88 billion, for an increase of 343.2 million, or 1.6%, compared to FY 2025, when net tax collections totaled $21.53 billion.
The changes within the following tax categories account for February’s overall net tax revenue decrease:
Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections for the month totaled $967.5 million, for a decrease of $41.9 million, or 4.1%, compared to last year, when net Individual Tax revenue totaled $1.01 billion.
The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net decrease:
- Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) increased by $50.2 million or 12.5%.
- Income Tax Withholding payments were up by $10.8 million, or 0.8%, over February 2025.
- Individual Income Tax Return payments decreased by $0.6 million, or 1.4%, from FY 2025.
- All other Individual Tax categories, including Estimated Tax payments, were down a combined $1.9 million.
Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections in February totaled $1.49 billion, for an increase of $42.5 million, or 2.9%, over FY 2025. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by $44.6 million, or 6.5%, compared to last year, when net Sales Tax totaled $682.8 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $757.5 million for an increase of $5.2 million, or 0.7%, while Sales Tax refunds declined by $7.3 million.
Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections for February decreased by almost $17 million, or 22.8%, compared to FY 2025, when net Corporate Tax revenues totaled $74.4 million for the month.
The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net decrease:
- Corporate Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) were down $5.8 million or 27.4% from FY 2025.
- Corporate Income Tax Return payments declined by $17.8 million, or 53.6%, compared to FY 2025.
- All other Corporate Tax payments, including Corporate Estimated payments, were down a combined $5 million.
Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections during the month increased by $6.2 million, or 3.5%, from last year when motor fuel tax collections totaled $180.4 million in February of FY 2025.
Motor Vehicle – Tag, Title & Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fee collections decreased by nearly $0.5 million, or 1.1%, while Title ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections decreased by $2.4 million or 3%.
