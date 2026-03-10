MorphMind Launches Steerable AI Platform

As AI grows more powerful and opaque, MorphMind puts users back the driver's seat with customizable AI specialist teams they can recruit, question, and steer

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MorphMind, an innovative provider of steerable AI solutions, today launched its core platform to give users customizable AI specialist teams they can recruit, question, and steer.Instead of one AI racing to an answer, MorphMind breaks complex research and business processes into manageable steps. Users assemble a team of AI specialists, define each one’s mission, and equip them with domain knowledge the task requires. These specialists, led by an AI project manager, work in a shared space where users can see their progress, read their discussions, and receive questions when the team needs input. The user can jump in at any time to guide, correct, or redirect. Each specialist is accountable, showing its work in a traceable and inspectable trail of sources and computations. Users can examine specialists’ work, question their reasoning, and if needed, ask a specialist to redo a specific task rather than an entire project. With the ability to "hire", "mentor", or "replace" specialists, users can build a team that remembers preferences and standards across projects.“Today's AI tools are incredibly powerful, but power alone doesn't get you where you want to go," said Jie Ding, MorphMind CEO and co-founder. "Like a racecar, AI needs to combine power with handling: the ability to steer precisely, course-correct on the fly, and stay in control at every turn. MorphMind gives everyday users real handling over AI; not just ‘accept or reject,’ but the ability to guide, correct, and collaborate with AI at every step. The result: AI that actually goes where you want it to go.”Key Benefits:● Transparent : See AI specialists’ tasks, progress, and results in real time.● Customizable: Tailor AI specialists with domain knowledge mapped to needs and goals. Step in any time to steer their work, ask questions, examine their reasoning, or redo any portion.● Accessible: Coding experience, multi-domain expertise, and budget constraints are no longer barriers to exploration and innovation.● Accountable: Specialists use traceable sources and inspectable computations, and clearly delineate between facts, calculations, and conclusions.● Reusable. Teams learn user preferences, style, and domain rules. Specialists need to be taught only once, and can then be applied across projects.“Chat is great for brainstorming, but when the output needs to hold up, I want something closer to a team I can interrogate,” said Eden Huang, co-founder and COO, Innostim Medtech. “MorphMind feels like that—traceable steps, inspectable work, and cleaner handoffs to a final deliverable.”“In my opinion, MorphMind is advancing towards a more transparent, verifiable approach to AI, where AI acts as specialized experts, people engage in a step-by-step process, and workflows evolve to learn and adhere to domain standards.” said Vahid Tarokh, MorphMind advisor; member of the National Academy of Engineering; and professor at Duke University. “This represents a shift to a new paradigm of human-AI collaboration: work that is traceable, inspectable, and reproducible—ideal for supporting rigorous research and knowledge-driven tasks.”The MorphMind platform is available now in public beta. To begin using MorphMind for free, or to schedule a demo, visit morphmind.ai.###About MorphMindMorphMind is an innovative provider of steerable AI solutions. Its core platform delivers high-quality work through customizable AI specialist teams users can recruit, question, and guide — because AI should serve the user, not the other way around.Founded in 2025 by AI researchers from the University of Minnesota and Harvard University, MorphMind makes AI powerful and participatory, so users can explore deeper, work smarter, and stay in control.

