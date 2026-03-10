Cloud-Clone Supports Breakthrough Sepsis Study in Nature Communications by Targeting Truncated Procalcitonin

Scores and predicted survival in mice treated with procalcitonin antibody

Cloud-Clone ELISA Kit Provides Accurate Data for German Team, Offering New Strategy for Sepsis Treatment

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In early 2026, a research team from the University of Münster and collaborating institutions in Germany published an important study in the internationally renowned journal Nature Communications titled “Endothelial cell responses in sepsis are attenuated by targeting truncated procalcitonin.”

In this study, the procalcitonin ELISA kit (SEA689Mu) produced by Cloud-Clone Corp. played a key role in providing a solid guarantee for the accurate acquisition of research data.

The study demonstrates that targeting truncated procalcitonin (PCT) can significantly mitigate endothelial cell injury during sepsis, providing a promising new strategy for addressing vascular dysfunction in this life-threatening condition. The findings suggest that antibody-mediated neutralization of procalcitonin may help maintain vascular endothelial homeostasis, potentially offering protective effects for multiple organs during sepsis.

A New Direction in Sepsis Research

Sepsis is a severe systemic inflammatory syndrome triggered by infection and remains one of the leading causes of mortality in critical care worldwide. Despite decades of research, effective therapies remain limited, making the identification of new molecular targets a major priority in biomedical research.

In this study, the research team discovered that procalcitonin plays an important role in damaging vascular endothelial function during sepsis. By developing a polyclonal antibody targeting the N-terminal region of truncated procalcitonin, the researchers were able to inhibit endothelial barrier disruption and significantly alleviate vascular damage.

Further experiments in sepsis mouse models showed that neutralizing procalcitonin reduced endothelial activation, alleviated multi-organ injury, and improved predicted survival outcomes, highlighting the therapeutic potential of targeting this pathway.

These findings provide important evidence supporting procalcitonin as a potential therapeutic target for sepsis and may contribute to the development of more precise treatment strategies for systemic inflammatory diseases.

Reliable Quantification Supported by Cloud-Clone ELISA Technology

To accurately measure plasma Procalcitonin (PCT) levels in septic mice, the research team used the Procalcitonin ELISA Kit (SEA689Mu) developed by Cloud-Clone. This assay enables precise quantification of Procalcitonin in plasma samples from septic mouse models.

During in vivo validation, the team accurately determined plasma Procalcitonin levels in septic mice using this kit to establish the appropriate dosage of neutralizing antibody, thereby precisely evaluating the antibody’s effect on disease progression in mice. The stable and reliable performance of Cloud-Clone kits ensures the authenticity and consistency of experimental data, laying a solid foundation for the research conclusions.

Fig 1 Scores and predicted survival in mice treated with procalcitonin antibody

With a fully integrated industrial chain covering proteins, antibodies, and detection reagents, Cloud-Clone enables seamless connection from basic research to translational outcomes. Its ELISA platform is globally recognized for high sensitivity, strong specificity, and excellent reproducibility, and is widely used in biomarker detection and immunology research.

The application of Cloud-Clone detection technology in this high-impact study fully demonstrates the reliability of its products in supporting cutting-edge biomedical discoveries. It provides strong support for the research team to obtain accurate data and drive the continuous advancement of the project.

Empowering Global Scientific Discovery

Cloud-Clone Corp. is committed to providing high-quality research reagents and immunoassay solutions for scientists around the world. The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio including:

Recombinant proteins

Antibodies

ELISA kits

Primary cells

Laboratory animal models

Multiplex Assay Kits

These tools support a wide range of applications from basic biological research to translational medicine.

To date, over 42,000 SCI-indexed publications have cited Cloud-Clone products, including studies published in leading journals such as Nature, Science, and Cell, reflecting the company’s long-standing commitment to its philosophy:

“Quality is Life.”

Reference

Brabenec L, Hellenthal KE, Kintrup S, et al.

Endothelial cell responses in sepsis are attenuated by targeting truncated procalcitonin.

Published in Nature Communications, 2026;17(1):827.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex cytokine detection kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

For more information about Cloud-Clone Corp, visit www.cloud-clone.com.

CLOUD-CLONE CORP.(CCC)

Tel: 001-832-538-0970, 0086-27-8425-9552

Email: mail@cloud-clone.com, sales@cloud-clone.us

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-clone-corp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cloudclonecorp2023/

TickTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cloudclonecorp

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.