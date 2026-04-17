Rising Trend of Myocardial Infarction: Cloud-Clone's Multidimensional Matrix Empowers Cardiovascular Disease Research

Cloud-Clone leverages its expertise in biological reagents, animal models, and primary cells to support global cardiovascular research and medicine development.

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myocardial infarction (MI), the most severe form of ischemic heart disease, remains one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. In recent years, a concerning trend has emerged: the incidence of MI is rising among younger populations, placing new demands on early diagnosis and targeted research.

Against this backdrop, Cloud-Clone is leveraging its expertise in biological reagents, animal models, and primary cells to support global cardiovascular research and medicine development.

Growing Disease Burden Highlights Need for Accurate Biomarker Detection

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study (GBD 2023) and the China Cardiovascular Health and Disease Report 2024, the burden of ischemic heart disease in China is growing heavier. From 1990 to 2023, the number of myocardial infarction deaths in China approximately doubled, reaching nearly 1.9 million in 2023. More notebly, the disease shows a striking trend of younger onset: the annual growth rate of incidence in people under 40 exceeds 3%, and the proportion of patients under 45 has risen to 10%–15%.

Clinically, myocardial infarction is primarily caused by acute coronary artery occlusion. Current guidelines emphasize the importance of combining clinical symptoms, evidence of myocardial ischemia, and elevated biomarkers of myocardial injury for diagnosis. Among these, biomarker detection plays a central role in early diagnosis, disease monitoring, and treatment decision-making.

This places higher demands on the quality, sensitivity, and reliability of upstream detection reagents.

Self-Controllable Core Raw Materials Lay a Solid Foundation for Reliable Research Data

In cardiovascular disease research, the specificity and stability of antibodies directly determine the reliability of experimental results. As an innovative enterprise with nearly two decades of expertise in biological reagents, Cloud-Clone’s core competitiveness stems from independent control of core biological materials.

At present, Cloud-Clone’s independently developed specific antibodies against myoglobin, creatine kinase-MB and cardiac troponin have been validated in multiple rigorous application scenarios such as WB, IHC, ELISA, IF and FCM. Leveraging a library of more than 27,000 specific antibodies, Cloud-Clone has developed a variety of multiplex detection kits. For example, the IS135-72 Multiplex Assay Kit can simultaneously detect seven myocardial infarction-related targets including cTnI, FGF23, GAL3, GDF15, HFABP, IL1RL1 and TGM2, significantly improving detection efficiency for researchers in basic research and drug development.

Figure 1 Validation data of key myocardial infarction biomarkers



Advancing Preclinical Research with Reliable Animal Models

Stable animal models serve as a vital bridge between basic research and clinical translation. However, in establishing myocardial infarction animal models, researchers often face industry pain points: difficulty controlling modeling accuracy (deviations in the location and degree of coronary occlusion lead to inconsistent myocardial necrosis), low model survival rate (complications such as acute heart failure and arrhythmia after occlusion), poor batch-to-batch consistency and weak long-term stability.

To address these issues, Cloud-Clone’s R&D team has successfully established rat, mouse and rabbit myocardial infarction animal models by optimizing modeling methods and formulating standardized operating procedures. This model system maintains high consistency and reproducibility in key dimensions such as infarct size and cardiac function indicators, accurately simulates the pathological characteristics of clinical myocardial infarction, provides a reliable preclinical research carrier for drug target validation and efficacy screening, and helps researchers focus more on core mechanism research.

Figure 2 Ultrasound image of the heart in a rat model of myocardial infarction

Integrated Solutions: Reagents, Models, and Cells

As life science research moves toward multi-target and multi-system approaches, integrated solutions are becoming increasingly important. Cloud-Clone has developed a comprehensive product ecosystem spanning multiple species and research applications.

Its portfolio includes over 18,000 recombinant proteins, 27,000 antibodies, and more than 8,000 ELISA and CLIA kits, as well as hundreds of validated multiplex panels. In parallel, the company offers a range of cardiovascular disease models, including atherosclerosis, cardiac hypertrophy, arrhythmia, and heart failure.

In addition, Cloud-Clone provides primary cells derived from multiple species, such as cardiac microvascular endothelial cells, cardiomyocytes, and cardiac fibroblasts. Together, these offerings form an integrated platform that supports research across molecular, cellular, and in vivo levels.

Figure 3 Primary cells related to cardiovascular diseases

Supporting the Future of Cardiovascular Research

As the global burden of cardiovascular disease continues to grow, the need for accurate and efficient research tools is becoming increasingly critical. By combining expertise in reagents, models, and cell technologies, Cloud-Clone aims to support researchers in advancing the understanding and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex cytokine detection kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

For more information about Cloud-Clone Corp, visit www.cloud-clone.com.

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