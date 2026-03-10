New conversational intent signals from major LLM ecosystems extend Captify’s intelligence layer for advertisers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captify UK, part of Verve for Advertisers, the advertiser- and agency-facing brand of Verve, a fast-growing advertising technology company, today announced it has expanded its search intelligence data offering into AI chat environments. Verve becomes the first ad platform to activate conversational intent signals for advertising targeting from leading LLM ecosystems.As consumers increasingly turn to large language models to explore brands, products, and services, competitive advantage is increasingly defined by the ability to identify and activate the intent signals emerging from these environments. Captify is extending its search intelligence layer to capture these conversational signals.Through direct publisher integrations and digital partnerships, the company already captures more than one billion daily on-site search intent and zero-party signals across web and in-app environments. LLM-driven behavioural data now builds on this foundation, bringing search intent, zero-party data, and AI chat activity together in a single AI-powered intelligence and activation layer that helps advertisers identify and activate consumer demand with greater relevance across channels.“The next wave of advertising advantage will come from seeing intent earlier and with greater clarity,” said Mishel Alon. “By bringing together zero-party data, search intent, and conversational signals from AI environments into a unified intelligence layer, we are empowering brands and agencies to achieve stronger outcomes by activating high-fidelity, real-time signals — an essential capability in today’s increasingly agent-driven digital environment.”LLM signals are derived from opted-in users from leading LLM ecosystems who consent to share pseudonymised AI chat activity via the apps they already use. This privacy-first, aggregation-based methodology ensures the solution remains platform-agnostic and independent of any single AI provider while enabling advertisers to capture emerging demand signals earlier in the decision-making process.LLM intent signals are live now, available as part of the Captify offering. Brands and agencies can learn more at captifytechnologies.com About CaptifyAs the largest holder of onsite search data outside the walled gardens, Captify empowers brands to understand consumer interests, motivations and mindsets in real-time through search signals from over 3 million websites globally. Search behaviour provides a view into consumer intent, which is made actionable through machine learning technology. Captify’s Search Intelligence fuels pre-campaign strategy and audience development, flexible programmatic activation, and unique measurement and insights for the world's biggest brands.About VerveVerve Group is a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission “Let’s make media better.” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app, connected TV and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.