Thriller 'Room Available' Set to Release March 17 with $500 QR Code Challenge Within The Trailer

The Biggest Indie Hit Of The Year Is Here!

Two creators did the entire post-production and turned Room Available Movie into a full immersive thriller: a QR code hunt, and the Real Vibes REEL dating app!

The Biggest Indie Hit Of The Year Is Going To Be Room Available!” — CP Hollywod

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a thriller that doesn’t just play on screen — it comes to life. The highly anticipated independent thriller Room Available, filmed entirely in South Florida, is set to release March 17, 2026, and for the first time, fans are invited to step inside the story with an interactive QR code mystery embedded in the official 2-minute-and-52-second trailer.Starring Naomi Clotter as Emily and Andrew Liebenhaut as Mr. Greene, the film is directed by Winsley Henri (Charmherr). Every frame was meticulously shot on location throughout South Florida, showcasing the region’s vibrant creative energy. Post-production was handled entirely by Winsley Henri and Andrew Liebenhaut, proving that two creators can craft a high-quality, suspenseful indie film from start to finish — a feat rarely seen in the industry.The Feeling...Room Available channels the suspenseful ingenuity of a Jordan Peele–style thriller while putting a bold, fresh spin on the genre. Featuring a 90% Urban cast, the film gives thrillers and horror a new face and perspective, celebrating authentic voices and dynamic performances rarely seen in mainstream suspense. While Andrew Liebenhaut himself is Caucasian, he intentionally crafted a story that centers a fully Urban cast, creating a tense, unpredictable world where plot twists keep audiences guessing until the very last frame. He pushes the boundaries of race almost effortlessly, letting the story speak for itself.Blending the heartfelt drama of Tyler Perry with Peele’s psychological suspense, Liebenhaut and Henri layered their own signature thriller sensibility on top, producing a film that will captivate fans of both dramas and edge-of-your-seat suspense alike. Naomi Clotter delivers a naive, young, and sexy vibe that makes viewers constantly wonder what she will do next.Andrew Liebenhaut, known in the music world for “Sukihana - Eating,” “Million Dollar Girl” by Trina, and the Florida classic “Shone on Deck,” brings his storytelling and production expertise to the film, merging his music sensibilities with cinematic tension to create a fully immersive thriller.The Hidden Trailer Challenge...The promotion for Room Available is more than just a typical movie launch — it’s a puzzle and adventure for fans. Hidden within the trailer is a secret QR code — viewers must watch carefully, screenshot the code, and scan it to unlock a series of questions tied to the film. Correct answers enter participants into a $500 prize drawing, held during a live broadcast on April 17, 2026. Fans must be present to claim the prize, making this an interactive experience that mirrors the suspense and stakes of the film itself.From Fiction to Reality: ReelVibes.DateThroughout Room Available, the story frequently references Match Clock, the fictional dating platform in the film. To bring the concept to life for fans, Andrew Liebenhaut and Winsley Henri transformed it into ReelVibes.Date, a real-world lifestyle and entertainment industry app. Users can connect, network, find gigs, and even date within the entertainment industry, merging the suspenseful world of the movie with real-world opportunities. ReelVibes.Date turns Room Available into a truly immersive experience, letting fans step into the story while exploring relationships, career moves, and creative collaborations.“This isn’t just a movie; it’s a South Florida thriller experience,” said Andrew Liebenhaut. “From the QR code mystery to ReelVibes.Date, we wanted audiences to not just watch the story — we wanted them to live it.”Why South Florida Matters...Set against the dynamic backdrop of South Florida, Room Available highlights the region’s stunning locales and its thriving indie creative scene. The film combines psychological suspense with authentic local energy, creating a story that is both universal and deeply grounded in place. South Florida isn’t widely known for filmmaking, but Hollywood often uses it as a backdrop. Not only was the movie shot in South Florida, but the entire cast is South Florida–based, potentially a first for a thriller of this scale.Release and Access...Room Available officially releases March 17, 2026. Fans can watch the trailer, hunt for the hidden QR code, and participate in the $500 immersive puzzle challenge at: roomavailablemovie.com. The premiere will be held at the Ocean Manor Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale on March 28, 2026.Media ContactEmail: cphollywoodbeats@gmail.comPurple Star StudiosWebsite: roomavailablemovie.com

Room Available QR Code Contest Trailer

