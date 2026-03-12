Kiteworks and Kasm Announce Technology Alliance to Advance Secure Collaboration

Partnership combines governed data exchange platform with zero-trust containerized workspaces, delivering defense-in-depth protection for sensitive content.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced a new technology alliance with Kasm aimed at enhancing how organizations securely interact with sensitive data. By combining complementary technologies, the collaboration enables organizations to work with critical information in highly controlled environments that strengthen security while preserving seamless user productivity. The alliance reflects a shared commitment to helping enterprises reduce risk while enabling secure collaboration across distributed teams, partners, and regulated ecosystems.“Organizations today face an escalating challenge with sensitive data flows across dozens of channels, systems, and partners with fragmented visibility and inconsistent controls, said David Byrnes, VP Global Channels, Kiteworks. “Every file shared via email, file sharing, SFTP, managed file transfer, API, or data form represents potential exposure. Security teams struggle with disparate logging systems, compliance officers cannot prove governance end-to-end, and IT administrators manage a patchwork of point solutions that expand the attack surface. At the same time, adversaries are growing more sophisticated, regulatory requirements are intensifying, and the emergence of AI is creating entirely new data governance challenges that existing approaches were never designed to address.”The Kiteworks-Kasm alliance addresses these converging pressures by unifying two complementary security architectures. Kiteworks provides a platform for exchanging private data that delivers unified governance, visibility, and security across every channel through which sensitive data moves through one policy engine, one audit log, and one security architecture.“Kasm Technologies delivers zero-trust browser isolation and Desktop-as-a-Service through its container streaming platform, ensuring that all user interaction with web content and applications occurs within secure, disposable sandboxes that prevent data exfiltration and eliminate endpoint-based threats,” said Ryan Cason, Head of Global Partnerships & Alliances, Kasm. “Together, Kiteworks and Kasm create a defense-in-depth approach to secure collaboration that neither technology achieves alone.”Maintaining Data Control Across Distributed EnvironmentsA central challenge for enterprises operating across distributed teams and partner ecosystems is maintaining control over who accesses sensitive content, under what conditions, and through which channels. The alliance addresses this directly. Kiteworks enforces granular role-based and attribute-based access controls across every data exchange method, while Kasm ensures that the environments in which users interact with that data are themselves isolated, ephemeral, and policy-governed. Private content never touches the endpoint. Upload, download, clipboard, and session behaviors are tightly controlled. The result is an architecture where data control extends from the point of governance all the way through to the point of consumption.Governing AI and Proving Compliance in a Single ArchitectureAs enterprises accelerate AI adoption while navigating overlapping compliance requirements—HIPAA, CMMC, GDPR, FedRAMP, ITAR, DORA, NIS 2, PCI-DSS—they need governed data access that satisfies both AI productivity demands and regulatory scrutiny. The Kiteworks-Kasm alliance addresses both challenges. Kiteworks extends zero-trust policies to AI integrations through its Secure MCP Server and AI Data Gateway , logging every interaction with complete attribution and delivering immutable audit trails and automated compliance reporting. Kasm's containerized workspace isolation ensures AI-assisted workflows operate within secure boundaries where sensitive content cannot be extracted, cached, or exposed beyond authorized sessions. For organizations navigating the EU AI Act, SDAIA frameworks, and enterprise AI risk policies, the combined platform delivers the evidence and enforcement that makes AI collaboration both productive and defensible.The alliance is available immediately to enterprises and government agencies worldwide. For more information about the Kiteworks-Kasm technology alliance, visit www.kiteworks.com About KiteworksKiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Data Network that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and thousands of global enterprises and government agencies.About Kasm TechnologiesKasm Technologies is a leading provider of cloud workspaces, delivering zero-trust browser isolation, Desktop-as-a-Service, and application streaming through its open-source, web-native container streaming platform. Founded by cybersecurity experts with decades of experience defending U.S. federal and Department of Defense programs, Kasm enables organizations to securely deliver digital workspaces to any device, any network, anywhere in the world. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Kasm serves government agencies, commercial enterprises, and the open-source community. Learn more at www.kasm.com

