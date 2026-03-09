Governor Newsom proclaims Civic Learning Week

PROCLAMATION

The United States is an evolving experiment of self-governance—one that depends on a populace that understands and engages with the nation’s laws and government, and that strengthens our constitutional democracy.



Democracy is not self-sustaining—it needs constant upkeep and the faith of its people. It must be taught and learned anew by each generation. Those who receive robust civic learning are two to three times more likely to vote and show 25% higher levels of trust in others and institutions. Reaching young people and teaching them how to engage respectfully and productively with civic society is critical to the future of our country.



This year, as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we reaffirm our commitment to prioritizing civics learning for all students. We must continue to teach and demonstrate how to work together despite our differences, and how to maintain an informed and empowered civic identity.





NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim March 9, 2026, through March 13, 2026, as “Civic Learning Week.”



IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 8th day of March 2026.





GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State