New report from Auditor Fitzpatrick finds Arnold City officials have intentionally misled taxpayers and abused state law to collect millions of dollars in tax revenue without voter approval
04/06/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
An audit prompted by numerous whistleblower complaints
from residents concerned about the City of Arnold's possible misuse of two
Transportation Development Districts (TDDs) has now confirmed citizens' fears
as the final report from State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick finds the city has
operated in the shadows and the grey areas of the law to generate millions of
dollars in tax revenue without voter approval, and then used the money to
inappropriately fund city developments. The report, which gives the city and
the two TDDs a "poor" rating, finds the city had numerous conflicts
of interest in the creation and administration of the TDDs and has operated
with a lack of transparency as it has intentionally misled the public.
"The bottom line is Missourians spending money in
the ARC TDD are being overtaxed by 1% on every purchase because of the
pervasive and persistent betrayal of the public trust by TDD and city officials.
From the start the city worked to make sure the people of Arnold had no say in
a process that raised their taxes, and for many of them, threatened to remove
them from their homes," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "The public outcry
was enough to force the city to say it was going to back away from the proposed
Arnold Parkway project, but it didn't stop the Arnold Retail Corridor
Transportation Development District from continuing to collect millions of
dollars in tax revenue each year, nor has it stopped the city from continuing
to buy homes outside of the District's boundaries in the pathway of the
proposed parkway and using these dollars as a sort of slush fund for its larger
development goals."
Auditor Fitzpatrick added, "Taxpayers have every
right to be furious about the lengths to which the city has gone to cover up
the truth and the extent to which the city has abused the state's TDD laws to
generate additional tax revenue without voters having a say. Legislators should
use this audit as a case study for the many areas in which TDD laws need to be strengthened and more
clearly defined so this kind of abuse of the public's trust can't happen in the
future."
The audit report finds the boundary of the Arnold Retail Corridor
Transportation Development District (ARC TDD) was intentionally drawn to
exclude a residential area needed to complete the connector road project. The
exclusion of the area meant residents did not have a vote in the creation of
the district and no involvement in the governance structure of the
district, or any ability to make any district decisions. The City Attorney
stated the properties were "strategically carved out [from the boundaries]
so as to limit the number of voters in the district." The purposeful exclusion
of the residential area also meant no Arnold residents had a say when the ARC
TDD established a 1% sales tax to be collected by all businesses within its
boundaries. Since fiscal year
2014, the ARC TDD has generated a total of approximately $33.2 million in
revenue.
While it has no outstanding debt and no viable
project to justify its continued existence, the ARC TDD has remained in place
because of the efforts of city officials, who the report points out
effectively control the ARC TDD Board. The
ARC TDD was created with vague undefined "project" wording that
allows the ARC TDD to justify funding projects outside district boundaries. As
a result, TDD funds are
being used to purchase properties that may or may not be necessary for the
construction of the connector road, but are part of a larger plan to redevelop
the residential area adjacent to the district, which is not an allowable use of
the funds. Additionally, city officials acted to prevent the ARC TDD from expiring
until it fully pays off non-transportation related city tax
increment financing (TIF) debt, which is a violation of state law. From June
30, 2009, through June 30, 2025, the ARC TDD unnecessarily paid $3.3 million of
the city's TIF debt without any benefit to the district.
The report also finds city officials designed multiple aspects of
the ARC TDD to limit transparency to the public. In addition to the efforts to
prevent residents from having insight or input on the creation and governance
of the TDD, the city conducted numerous "show" votes to call for the
abolishment of the ARC TDD and to end the Arnold Parkway project despite the
fact the city knew it had no authority to make any decisions related to the
TDD. The votes by the city had no effect on the district, and appear to have
misled the public. The city also contracted with a third party to acquire
residential properties for the ARC TDD so residents would not be aware the
purchase was for a commercial project and demand a premium for their homes. The
city also violated Missouri Sunshine Law by frequently discussing TDD activity
in closed session and the TDD Board failed to document its discussions about
the Arnold Parkway project. In addition, the ARC TDD did not ensure businesses
in the district were making appropriate disclosure of the TDD sales tax. As a
result, by not informing customers about the ARC TDD sales tax the customers
have to pay, businesses in the TDD are not complying with state law. A sample
of 10 retailers in the district found none displayed the rate of the sales tax
at the entry of the business or at the register, or otherwise acknowledged the
existence of the ARC TDD.
The lack of cooperation by the City of Arnold and both the Arnold Triangle
and ARC TDD Boards is also documented in the audit report. Fitzpatrick's office
had to issue three subpoenas to city/TDD personnel to compel two individuals to
provide testimony and produce records and documents related to their testimony.
The City of Arnold also sued the State Auditor's Office (SAO) in attempt to
challenge the authority of the SAO to obtain closed meeting minutes necessary
to complete the audit. Additionally, city officials chose not to meet with
auditors to discuss the draft audit report as is part of the standard
end-of-audit process.
"The lack of cooperation from the city is on a level I have
not seen during my time in office. I understand most political entities are not
thrilled about being audited, but they also have a duty to cooperate with our
office during the process and to be transparent and accountable to taxpayers.
That is something city officials in Arnold seem to have forgotten as they have
lost touch with what it means to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.
The people of Arnold should take considerable time to think about everything
this audit has uncovered and what they want their city government to look like,
and how they want it to act, going forward," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.
The report also notes the Arnold City Attorney has no formal role
with the ARC TDD but has billed the city for legal services incurred on behalf
of the district as he frequently
involves himself with district matters and advises the TDD board on various
legal matters. In regard to his role with the TDD, the City Attorney also provided an
intentionally misleading statement to the SAO in an attempt to interfere with
the audit, and in doing so, violated Missouri statute and Missouri Supreme
Court Rules of Professional Conduct.
Other findings in the audit include a lack of
sufficient oversight by the TDD Board for several aspects of TDD operations, a
lack of awareness by the City Council in regard to its duties related to
oversight of the ARC TDD, a failure by the city to comply with state law
requiring revenues from the city's two TIF districts to be segregated or
accounted for separately, and a failure by the city to comply with state law
that requires reporting information for its TIF projects. The report also
includes a recommendation that the General Assembly review ambiguity in the
state TDD law that allowed for many of the issues identified in the report to
occur.
The complete audit report for the City of Arnold and
Arnold Transportation Development Districts is available here.
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