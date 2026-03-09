Founder-Led Ownership Returns to Shock Therapy, Geiser Performance, and Upfit UTV

Justin Smith & Sean Geiser have officially reacquired Shock Therapy, Geiser Performance, and Upfit UTV from Fox Factory.

With this transition, we’re fired up. We get to refocus on what made these brands special from day one — pushing performance, building for our customers, and staying hands-on in the industry we love.” — Justin Smith

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Smith and Sean Geiser have officially reacquired Shock Therapy, Geiser Performance, and Upfit UTV from Fox Factory, bringing the brands back under founder-led ownership.For Justin and Sean, this isn’t just a business move — it’s a return to the roots that built these companies in the first place. With the brands back in their hands, they’re doubling down on what matters most: innovation, performance, and staying closely connected to the off-road community. At the same time, they’ll continue to maintain a strong working relationship with Fox Factory.Over the past four years, the partnership with Fox helped fuel major growth. Engineering capabilities expanded, product development advanced, and the brands reached more customers than ever before. Justin and Sean are grateful for the support and collaboration during that chapter and look forward to continuing to work with and support Fox products moving forward.“With this transition, we’re fired up,” the founders shared. “We get to refocus on what made these brands special from day one — pushing performance, building for our customers, and staying hands-on in the industry we love.”What customers and dealers can expect:- The return of live feed videos and more behind-the-scenes content- Faster product development and new innovation- Expanded customer service support- Stronger, more unified dealer programs- Increased media presence and community involvementDay-to-day operations will continue without interruption. Product availability, dealer relationships, and customer support remain unchanged.This marks a new chapter — one centered on renewed energy, deeper community engagement, and an even stronger commitment to delivering industry-leading suspension performance and vehicle solutions.The next phase starts now.

