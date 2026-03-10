President, The Transportation Channel

Selika Talbott named President of The Transportation Channel, bringing policy and mobility expertise to help expand TTC’s global streaming media platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership Announcement from The Transportation Channel We are proud to announce that Selika Josiah Talbott has been named President of The Transportation Channel ( TTC ).This marks a major milestone for TTC as the Company continues building the world’s premier video streaming media platform dedicated exclusively to transportation — covering aviation, autonomy, infrastructure, policy, and the technologies shaping the future of mobility.Selika brings an extraordinary combination of policy leadership, legal expertise, and industry influence to this role. As President, she will help guide TTC toward achieving both our aspirational vision and operational objectives to scale the platform globally.As the Founder and CEO of Autonomous Vehicle Consulting, Selika has become a leading voice for responsible investment, policy development, and preparation for emerging mobility technologies including autonomous vehicles, robot delivery systems, electrification, and self-driven freight.Her career spans leadership roles across government, law, and the private sector, including serving as:• Senior Advisor to the Administrator at the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration within the U.S. Department of Transportation• Deputy Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, where she oversaw a staff of 1,800 and a $200M operating budget• Legal counsel representing vehicle manufacturers and major corporations in complex product liability litigationSelika earned her J.D. from Hofstra Law School and a B.A. in Political Science from Stony Brook University, along with executive certifications in Federal Executive Leadership from American University and Diversity & Inclusion from Cornell University.Leadership PerspectivesMatthew Perry, Founder & CEO of The Transportation Channel, said:"Selika is one of the most respected voices in the global mobility ecosystem. Her deep understanding of transportation policy, emerging technologies, and industry leadership makes her the ideal person to help guide The Transportation Channel into its next phase of growth. As TTC continues to expand its reach across streaming platforms and global distribution partners, Selika’s leadership will help us accelerate our mission to become the world’s leading media platform dedicated entirely to transportation."Selika Talbott, President of The Transportation Channel, said:“We are currently standing at a pivotal crossroads in history. Transportation isn't just changing; it’s completely reimagining how we think about movement. For me, this has always been about more than just the tech—it’s about the people and the policies that are impacted by these innovations. The Transportation Channel is uniquely positioned to tell these stories and bring together innovators, businesses, government and communities as the future is shaped. I am honored to join TTC as President and look forward to working alongside Matthew and the entire team to expand the platform, elevate industry voices, and showcase the technologies and ideas transforming how the world moves."Selika’s leadership will help TTC expand its global media footprint through:• Original programming such as AV Weekly• Industry partnerships and event coverage• Global distribution across streaming platforms• Sponsorship and branded content opportunities across the mobility ecosystemPlease join us in congratulating Selika on this exciting new role.The future of transportation is being written right now — and The Transportation Channel is proud to help tell that story.For more information on The Transportation Channel Visit:

