Cincinnati Sub-Zero Stackable Benchtop Chamber Increases Lab Testing Capacity

ZP Stackable Benchtop Test Chamber

Improved Stackable Design Maximizes Throughput Without Expanding Lab Footprint

SHARONVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cincinnati Sub Zero (CSZ), a leading brand in environmental testing solutions, announces enhancements to its Z-Plus stackable Benchtop Temperature/Humidity Chamber, helping laboratories double testing capacity without requiring additional lab space.The enhanced Z-Plus Benchtop Chamber features a space saving stackable design that allows two chambers to operate independently in a single footprint. This configuration supports simultaneous testing under different conditions, making it ideal for R&D, reliability, and validation labs seeking higher throughput without adding floor space.Each chamber offers an 8 cu.-ft. interior, supporting a wide range of environmental test profiles. The Z-Plus Benchtop is available in temperature only or temperature and humidity configurations, giving users flexibility to match chamber performance to specific testing requirements.To accommodate a variety of lab layouts and workflows, the Z-Plus Benchtop Chamber is available in three configurations:• Standard Benchtop Model – Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing lab tabletops for quick, straightforward installation.• Single Chamber with Cart – Includes a built in shelf for storing test accessories, helping conserve valuable lab space.• Stacked Chamber Configuration – Vertically stacks two chambers to maximize throughput while maintaining a compact footprint and independent test control.The enhanced Z-Plus Benchtop Chamber reflects CSZ’s continued focus on efficient, scalable environmental testing solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern laboratories.About Cincinnati Sub Zero (CSZ)Cincinnati Sub Zero (CSZ) is a leading designer and manufacturer of standard and custom environmental test solutions, including stability chambers, temperature cycling chambers, humidity chambers, accelerated stress testing chambers, HALT and HASS chambers, thermal shock chambers, altitude chambers, AGREE vibration chambers, industrial freezers, and more. CSZ chamber sizes range from compact benchtop systems to large walk in and drive in rooms.Cincinnati Sub Zero is a product brand of Weiss Technik North America, part of the global Weiss Technik group.For more information, visit www.cszproducts.com

