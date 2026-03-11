Jamdesk Launches First API Documentation Platform With Built-In AI Chat at No Extra Cost

Jamdesk logo

Docs-as-code platform from former Ayrshare founders delivers AI-powered search and chat for developer documentation at $29 per month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamdesk , a docs-as-code platform built by the founders of social media API company Ayrshare, today launched with AI chat and search included in every plan at no additional cost, a first for the API documentation space.The platform converts MDX files into production-ready documentation sites with a built-in AI chat assistant that answers visitor questions directly from a site's content. Unlike competing platforms that charge separately for AI features or require third-party integrations, Jamdesk bundles AI chat and natural language search into its standard $29-per-month Pro plan."Developer documentation tools have charged premium prices for basic features for too long, and AI has only made that worse," said Boris Markovich, co-founder of Jamdesk. "We built Jamdesk so that every team gets AI-powered docs without surprise add-ons or usage fees."Jamdesk connects to GitHub and automatically detects changes, builds and deploys documentation to a global CDN in under one minute. The platform includes more than 25 built-in MDX components, syntax highlighting for over 100 programming languages, OpenAPI auto-generation, three professional themes, custom domains with SSL and a built-in analytics dashboard.Documentation sites on Jamdesk also automatically generate `llms.txt` and `llms-full.txt` files, making them natively readable by AI coding assistants like Cursor and Claude Code."We spent years building Ayrshare and saw firsthand how painful it was to maintain great API docs," said Geoffrey Bourne, co-founder of Jamdesk. "Jamdesk is the platform we wish we had — fast to set up, easy to maintain and smart enough to help developers find answers on their own."The platform is available immediately with a 14-day free trial that requires no credit card. The Pro plan is priced at $29 per month with annual billing available at a 17 percent discount. Enterprise plans with SSO, SLA guarantees and dedicated support are available on request.About JamdeskJamdesk is a docs-as-code platform that transforms MDX into polished, AI-powered documentation sites. Founded by Boris Markovich and Geoffrey Bourne, the team behind social media API platform Ayrshare, Jamdesk is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit jamdesk.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

